The Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Department has been selected as a featured performer for the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) Midwinter Conference in February 2021.
Band Director Claire Larson and Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher state this is the stage that showcases the best vocal and instrumental music programs in the state.
Typically, the state-wide conference for music educators is held for three days in February at the Minneapolis Convention Center. However, this year the conference will be held virtually.
Instead of performing live for an audience, K-W’s band, choir and general music students will be showcased in a virtual format.
Larson and Schumacher said the K-W Music Department has been built upon the foundation of K-12 music collaboration. Together, they embrace the development of the whole student and encourage student involvement in the comprehensive school experience.
“We strive to be a ‘model’ rural school district providing students with state of the art music technology, opportunities for enrichment through guest musicians and music residencies,” added Larson and Schumacher in the release.
Since students involved are also active members in a multitude of school organizations including; knowledge bowl, math team, student council, FFA, National Honors Society, FCCLA, theatre, speech and sports, Larson and Schumacher believe K-W’s music program is unique. They both encourage and support students across all various organizations, and see students as hardworking young people with a strong sense of purpose.
Larson and Schumacher are also grateful for the outpouring support from Kenyon and Wanamingo communities, and they say they look forward to showcasing their music program at the state level.
“The music department is planning a collage of performances, interviews and a first person account of the life and vibrancy of our music program and how it is deeply rooted in community history and traditions,” Larson and Schumacher said in the release.