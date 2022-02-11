The Kenyon Pool will have a new pool manager who is a Kenyon resident who previously oversaw another area pool.
Cheryl Dahl is stepping down as pool manager. The position was posted, and Kenyon resident Brandi Kyllo expressed interest in serving as the pool manager this upcoming season.
A memo to the Kenyon City Council states Kyllo has extensive experience working in and managing pools. She managed the Wanamingo Pool for 13 years. City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said he checked with the city of Wanamingo, and said there were no issues that came up. Vahlsing said Dahl also knows Kyllo, and she felt Kyllo would be a good choice.
"I wouldn't have stepped away if I hadn't found someone that will be able to handle it," Dahl said during the Feb. 8 regular meeting. "I either needed more help or someone to take over fully. This is the perfect situation and will help me out a lot."
Councilor Molly Ryan asked Dahl if she was still going to work at the pool. Dahl said she will help Kyllo with the transition to pool manager, and if she needs her to cover, she will do so.
"I want to work less, but I will stay on the payroll to help if needed," said Dahl.
Vahlsing said the personnel committee reviewed having Kyllo serve as pool manager, and no issues were raised to the idea. The council approved the appointment of Kyllo to pool manager in a unanimous vote Feb. 8, with councilor Mary Bailey absent.
Ryan commended Dahl for the "amazing" job she did, and the personal time she poured into the pool.
Dahl said the pool is important to her and the community and she appreciates the support from the city.
"It's a big deal for the kids," said Dahl of the pool. "It's really important to also have swimming lessons available for the kids."
Echoing Ryan's praise, councilor Dan Rechtzigel said Dahl and staff worked hard to open the pool in 2020, when other cities decided to not open because of the pandemic.
"We needed that, and the kids needed to have that option, too," Rechtzigel said.
Mayor Doug Henke agreed, and said that was a good move, and brought in people from surrounding areas as well.