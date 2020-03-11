Before the Wanamingo City Council approved a resolution adding to the Wanamingo Fire Department's fleet of emergency equipment at the March 9 meeting, they also received bids for the 2020 Roadway Improvements Project.
At the Feb. 10 meeting, the council approved the plans presented by WHKS Engineering for the roadway project. Two bids were received for the project, from Schumacher Excavating Inc. of Zumbrota at $478,374, and from Rochester Sand and Gravel at $619,495. The lower bid was favored by the council, which is under the engineer's estimate of $525,000.
An assessment roll for the roadway project is on file with City Administrator Michael Boulton and open to public inspection. The council will meet at 7 p.m. April 13 to consider objections to the proposed assessments for the roadway project.
A notice of hearing on assessments from Wanamingo City Engineer Brandon Theobald states the area proposed to be assessed consists of every lot, piece or parcel of land benefited by the improvement. The total assessment is $129,995 and is proposed to be payable in annual installments over 10 years. The total cost of roadway improvements is $563,574, with $433,579 to be paid by the city. Written or oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
A life-saving addition
The Wanamingo Fire Department has discussed the need for additions and/or improvements to the department's fleet, to replace the rescue rig and/or adding an equipment rig. Recently, the department looked at a replacement rescue rig from Williston, North Dakota, where it was used as an ambulance.
The used 2012 Ford F-450 truck, complete with an ambulance box, was quoted by Premier Specialty Vehicles out of Fergus Falls at $43,000, who would contribute $600 towards painting or wrapping the rig — since it needs to be painted yellow to match the fleet, as well as repainting the back of the rig to stay in compliance with state regulations. A new rescue rig costs about $225,000.
Although it is a 2012 model, since salt is not used on North Dakota roadways like it is in Minnesota, Fire Chief Brian Gudknecht said the undercarriage is in pretty good condition, with no signs of rust.
After Gudknecht's presentation of the department's request to purchase the rescue rig at the council meeting, the council unanimously approved the department's request for purchasing the used rescue rig from Premier Specialty Vehicles, installing new tires and a wrap/paint job for the rig, as well as the recommended financing plan.
He said the rig would also need two new tires to ensure its safety before it is put into service. One important feature on the rig is four-wheel drive, something Gudknecht said will be especially useful if they get called out to a residence in the winter that hasn't been plowed yet.
He said they would use their current rescue rig as their equipment truck/back-up medical truck, which will come in handy if they get two calls where equipment/medical necessities are needed.
"It looks like something that would work good for us," Gudknecht said. "It should last us for years."
Since the council has placed rescue rig replacement on the capital improvement plan for replacement in 2023, Boulton said no funds have been budgeted or set aside for replacement of the rig by the city or townships. The department requested partial financing of $30,780, which is a one-year fire truck payment from the purchase of the 2018 fire tanker truck. By utilizing the fund designed to have the next year's payment sitting in the account to aid with cash flow, Gudknecht said they are one year ahead of the payment on the tanker truck, leaving them with the freedom to use that money towards the purchase.
As of Dec. 31, 2019 that fund has $45,815 said Boulton, leaving the fund with $15,035. Through the addition of the 2020 city levy and townships contributions, the rest of the remaining payment estimate of $30,780 would be able to be paid in 2020.
The remainder of the financing is being requested to come from the department's savings account, where the insurance money and Wanamingo Fire Relief Association donations are deposited. As of March 2, the account had $38,630. It's recommended to spend roughly $23,720 of the total cost of the rig out of the department's saving account. On Dec. 31, the Wanamingo Fire Relief Association donated $28,000 with the intentions of purchasing equipment or upgrading to the fleet.