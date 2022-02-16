Tris Matthews has been the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Computer Forensic Examiner since 2013. In this time Tris has been an asset to both the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing PD investigations units. She has assisted investigators on crimes that have affected the communities we serve and always done her job professionally and to the highest standard.
Tris has one of the more difficult jobs in the county. Many of her days are spent searching digital devices for evidence of child pornography, or going through thousands of digital communications to assist investigators with solving crimes. These crimes are not only devastating to the victims and become even toxic to the people that have to view these items. The secondary trauma that comes with having to regularly view these types of images and communications takes a heavy toll on a person and it takes a dedicated employee to continue the day to day duties she has.
In 2021, the Red Wing community was inundated with fentanyl drug overdoses including fatal overdoses and even the death of a child. Tris went above and beyond what was expected of her when she took the initiative to look at all of the ongoing investigations into overdose cases through the city and county and identified numerous people who had supplied the dangerous drugs. She worked diligently retrieving forensic evidence on countless devises and helped piece together numerous investigations and leads. She also helped process and make sense of a large amount of data from the many, various social media sources out there. Her dedication to her job and doing what’s best for the citizens and community has helped lead to the identification and subsequent arrests of numerous sources of dangerous drugs within all of Goodhue County.
Tris has the ability to quickly analyze data and help make informed decisions to help minimize the impact on the community and we are lucky to have her and her knowledge available to the Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies. For these reasons and more, Tris Matthews is awarded the Sheriff’s Medal of Commendation.