Last year, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board capped its salary at $14,000 annually for the entire seven-member board with the district’s financial issues in mind.
In the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, board member Debb Paquin said it was time to take the salary cap off.
“For the last two months, we haven’t gotten paid for anything, and negotiations spend a lot of time in meetings. We’re the executive branch of this organization,” said Paquin in her reasoning to uncap board salaries. “We need to add value back to the School Board. I feel its not a big deal now, but it can encourage folks this election year. It’s not all volunteer time; you will get paid for some of it.”
Interested in hearing the board’s opinions on the salary cap, board member Marilyn Syverson said she emailed Business Manager Aimee Lake prior to the meeting to see how much the uncapped salary would affect the fund balance. The current balance is at -0.44%, and additional spending would decrease the fund balance.
While understanding Paquin’s reasoning, board member Ben Bakken felt immediately going back to where the board was after the recent levy passage wouldn’t send the right message.
Board member Jamie Sommer said there were times she had to leave work early to attend necessary meetings, time she left from work where she wasn’t compensated.
In agreement with Bakken, board member Kevin Anderson said it doesn’t send a good message to all those who worked hard to pass the levy.
“I know [the School Board] doesn’t get compensated enough, and we put a lot of hours in, but it’s a public service job,” said Anderson. “I think we should leave it where it’s at for this year.”
Syverson said in her experience, she hasn’t recalled a board ever capping its salary and feels that alone sent a strong message last year.
Paquin reasoned with the board, saying taking the cap away wouldn’t increase the board’s salary.
“The important message is we are not giving ourselves a raise, just removing the cap,” said Paquin.
A motion to remove the $14,000 cap was approved in a 5 to 2 vote, with Anderson and Bakken opposed. Board salaries are $1,000, with a $50 stipend for each board member for meetings attended, and an annual stipend of $250 for Negotiations Committee members.
Other items handled in the organizational meeting included Craig being voted in as the new chair; AJ Lindell as vice chair/treasurer and Paquin as clerk. The chairperson’s salary stayed at $300, clerk remained at $200 and vice chairperson and treasurer stayed at $150.
Meetings will remain in Wanamingo for odd months, and in Kenyon on even months. Work sessions will take place on the second Monday of the month, with regular board meetings on the fourth Monday. Both meetings remain at 7 p.m.
The board struck administration, booster guidelines/facility use and finance committees from its list of committee meetings. It also moved the School Policy Committee to a full board vote and added a Meet and Confer Committee.
School board members reside on the following committees for 2022: Community Education — Jamie Sommer and Ben Bakken; COVID Committee — Jamie Sommer and Marilyn Syverson; Education Foundation — Jamie Sommer and Ben Bakken; GCED-Education District — Kevin Anderson ; Meet and Confer — Tonya Craig and AJ Lindell; Negotiations — AJ Lindell and Marilyn Syverson; Technology — Marilyn Syverson; Transportation — Ben Bakken and AJ Lindell; WETC — Kevin Anderson and Debb Paquin, with Marilyn Syverson as alternate.