Printmaking has a long and colorful history in Steele County, and soon community members will have a chance to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty — or inky — during a special workshop at the Village of Yesteryear.
MaryAnne Higgins, tour and events manager at the Steele County Historical Society, said attendees to the printmaking workshop inside the Village Print Shop will have the opportunity to make their own bookmark using the small Pearl Press, as well as learn about the vibrant history of printmaking, the shop and how the machines operate.
The Print Shop is filled with turn-of-the-century machines that are still functioning as well as they did when they were considered “new technology,” according to SCHS committee member and tour guide Jerry Ganfield.
The OZ Press found its forever home in the Village Print Shop many years ago after being donated by Alice Ottinger and Jean Zamboni. The press is still in working order along, with its smaller counterpart the Pearl Press, and is mainly operated by Kate Coleman, who studied and learned the skills of the trade from Peter Baxter, who operated the Print Shop for more than a decade before he died last year.
Ottinger and Zamboni were teachers and entrepreneurs throughout their lives. They owned and operated the 1880s OZ Press for many years, creating seragraphy and seragrams at their business that was once located on Bridge Street. The two women were able to convert the manual press that required the use of a hand-brake and foot pedal to operate into an electric one by adding a small engine from a washing machine. They donated the OZ Press to the Historical Society many years ago before the building that is now the Print Shop was designated for that purpose.
“They were masterful in their works with the silk screen process,” Ganfield said. “I think patience is required with a silk screen. The process can get very intricate.”
Though attendees at the workshop wont be handling silk, the process for making something as simple and small as a bookmark can take hours, depending on the intricacies involved in the design. However, Ganfield and Higgins assured the process for attendees won’t be quite so grueling for the event.
The press works by splaying ink on a round plate, as Ganfield explained it, and two rollers spread out the ink onto the type below with the use of the foot pedal. The operator must then carefully and methodically place the paper on the plate to be stamped. Ganfield warned that one must be aware of the timing so fingers aren’t getting pinched.
“It can become a laborious process, timing the foot pedal and inserting the paper at the right time,” Ganfield said.
The presses aren’t the only exciting machines attendees to the event will be able to see in operation. Ganfield said there are letter presses, linotype machines, vintage paper cutters and typewriters, a proofing press, rug looms and many other historical components to printing.
Attendees will also be able to see silk screen prints made by Ottinger and Zamboni, as well as postcards and other significant artifacts from local newspapers, printers and engravers.
The Historic Printmaking Workshop will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Space is limited, and those interested in attending can reserve their spot by contacting the History Center at 507-451-1420