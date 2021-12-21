We all have seen the news in the last week concerning the Tornado’s that hit Kentucky and surrounding states last week. Well, the City and residents of Kenyon stepped up in a big way to help the victims.
My husband and I had the opportunity to drive a U-haul cargo van, filled to the brim with items for the Mayfield, Ky. and surrounding area residents. We had planned to take what we, the Kenyon Police Department, had received from the community including blankets, clothing, Toys for Christmas, and food. As we were returning from Faribault, we found out the Jon Held from the Held Bus Company, had received a lot of donations and was trying to find a way to get them to Kentucky. We were happy to get them and we ended up with the van completely full.
My husband and I left on Friday morning headed for Kentucky. We arrived in Benton, KY. which is about 20 miles from Mayfield, on Saturday morning. Benton was acting as the staging location for donations. They are using an Old Library as headquarters. It was a well-oiled machine, and everyone worked so well together. It is great to see all people coming to help for the greater good. It was sectioned off by item category and there was a lot there. We waited in line to unload. Unfortunately, it was raining, so we tried to keep things dry while volunteers came to carry them into the building. We were thanked profusely for what we brought. They couldn’t believe we had come all the way from Minnesota to help them.
At this point, it has just been a week since the storm came thru. They are doing a wonderful job getting much needed items to people. They take multiple trucks daily with needed items to people in their temporary shelters.
After meeting with an Officer from the Benton Police Department, we drove to Mayfield. The officer stated that it was bad and to be careful because a lot of the town is restricted. I wasn’t quite sure what he meant, but heeded his warning.
When we about 10 miles from town, we started to see a massive amount of trees, that looked like someone had taken a stake and driven it right down the middle. Most of the tops were gone. In the splinters, we could see insulation from people’s homes that were impaled to those trees.
About 3 miles from town, I saw something that really hit home. On the shoulder of the road, was a bedroom pillow. The pillowcase was pristine white, and you know that this had been on someone’s bed a few days earlier.
Upon reaching the exit, you get off the freeway down to the light. You make a left and head towards town. Going up the hill, you see a sign that says: “Welcome to Mayfield, Pearl of the Purchase.” There was a little debris, but not much. As I looked up from the sign, it literally, and figuratively, took my breath away. I could not believe what I was seeing. The pictures you see on TV are nothing compared to being there. You can not recognize anything in the town. The entire downtown is gone. The Police Department is gone and a majority of the vehicles are damaged. They are using some from other agencies for now. All that is left is piles of debris. There are only a few roads open and we got permission to drive down a take a few pictures. Most of the roads are only partially open, due to all the debris. There were National Guardsmen at most of the corners, since there are no lights or electricity. They expected it could be 4 weeks or longer before service is restored in some areas. The electrical company was out working while we were there. It is going to be a very slow process.
We want to thank the City of Kenyon, Kenyon residents, numerous people that donated. Thank you to all the churches that donated many blankets, clothes, hats, gloves. Also, thanks again to Jon Held for all his donations. A special Thank you to Paul Peterson from Peterson Ford. He paid for the entire cost of our rental vehicle.
After experiencing this, I can say I will never be the same again. It really makes you stop and realize what’s important. It’s not the new car the advertisements say you need to buy for Christmas, or the jewelry, or………..those are just things. Having your loved ones around you, food on the table, and a place to call home is what’s important. Many of the people in Mayfield and surrounding communities will be spending their first Holidays without those loved ones and living in temporary shelters. Let’s all remember these people in our thoughts and prayers.