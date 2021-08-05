Each year, the Rose Fest Medallion is hidden and awaits one lucky seeker. For the last 15 years, Jacob Prondzinski has been one of many unlucky seekers.
This year, that wasn't the case for Prondzinski, who found the 2021 Rose Fest Medallion around 8 p.m. Wednesday with some brainstorming help from his wife Ashley, and children Eliza, Payton and River. Together the team of five put several of the clues provided together and traced them back to find the medallion under the step of the red building at the Kenyon Cemetery.
After reading the second clue, Prondzinski said they brainstormed different ideas on where it could be and began their search. Pieces of the clues about cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts led them to the community gardens by Trondheim; while other parts of the second clue led them toward the Gunderson House.
The Prondzinski family also checked by Depot Park and looked around the Kenyon Cemetery twice, the first time not bringing them any luck. Following a little break, Prondzinski said they decided to check the cemetery one last time. That was when more of the clues began connecting to areas found in the cemetery, like a cross and seeing their reflection.
He said they were shocked to find it the second time around.
The annual medallion hunt typically leads up to the weekend Rose Fest activities and goes back decades to clues crafted by John Cole.
As a prize for finding the medallion, lucky winners receive $50 cash and $50 KABA Kash.
Currently, Prondzinski said they didn't have any special plans for the prize money, though some sort of family reward is likely.