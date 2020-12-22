Though it’s been a difficult year dealing with COVID-19 and the restrictions of businesses, Wanamingo City Administrator Michael Boulton said it’s has also been filled with growth and improvement in the community.
The city has seen new commercial buildings, a number of new homes and a number of infrastructure improvements. Of the new commercial buildings in the works, being built or already completed is Concast’s building expansion. The company manufactures precast concrete products, including reinforced and lighter-weight concrete used in electrical and construction work.
Concast is in the middle of expanding its existing building by an additional 19,200 square feet for a production area. The building permit application listed the costs of construction at $.23 million. The county is valuing the project at $960,000. The addition is expected to essentially double Concast’s production floor and more than $30,000 in new property taxes per year for the county/city/school district.
Following the completion of the expansion, Concast will be able to expand its production and plans to add five to 10 new employees.
Continued growth
Concast President Ben Olson said Concast, now in its 50th year, has always experienced a constant growth.
“It seems we’ve never had enough production space,” said Olson of the need for expansion.
The company first started with plants in Rosemount, where it rented buildings. After the company outgrew that area, it moved to Zumbrota in about 1995. Zumbrota now houses one facility and the corporate headquarters. Olson explains they added as much as they could in that area, while simultaneously renting buildings and waiting for expansion. Once they became landlocked in Zumbrota, Olson said they found space in Wanamingo’s Industrial Park. Currently, there are two facilities in Wanamingo and all three plants produce pre-fabricated or pre-cast concrete parts for the electrical utility industry. End users for Concast’s products are Xcel Energy and Goodhue County Co-op Electric.
“Since then, it seems like every two to three years we are doing some sort of expansion,” added Olson.
Because Concast manufactures and supplies materials essential to the electric utility power sector, it was able to continue manufacturing throughout the last several months, despite a couple temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19. Olson said they have been taking precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety. .
Looking ahead
The expansion discussion began a year and a half ago with significant behind the scenes work this past summer and fall, said Boulton. Concast purchased adjacent land that was zoned residential in the Prairie Ridge Estates. A request was made to rezone the property, so the city held a public hearing on rezoning it in June. The council approved the rezoning with a number a conditions as part of the development agreement.
Followed the rezoning approval, the building permit application was approved by the city. Boulton said the city and Concast are working on fulfilling the conditions including installation of berm (raised strip of ground) along Prairie Ridge Lane, planting of trees on berm, installation of a walking path, removal of stubbed utilities into the outlots, removal of stubbed streets and replacement of curb, paving of employee parking area, installation of driveway aprons, following stormwater permit guidelines, and stockpiled dirt restrictions. Many of these conditions help ensure that Concast continues to be a good neighbor to Prairie Ridge Estates and to fellow industrial park occupants, said Boulton.
Concast made significant improvements to the site, including dirt work, drainage and tile before the building expansion could occur. There will be many items to complete this winter and next summer as part of the Sept. 1, 2021 deadline for conditions of the development agreement. Olson added contractors are expected to have the addition shell complete in the next week or two, and will begin interior work after the new year. The initial goal was to have the building completed by late February and have the production line running by the end of the first quarter.
Boulton said the city is excited that Concast continues to expand and invest in its Wanamingo facility. The local jobs and significant tax base are a major part of the community today and into the future. With the Prairie Ridge Estates outlots land purchase, Concast owns and operates its facility on over 30 acres within Wanamingo.
Mayor Ryan Holmes added that he’s thankful Concast decided to continue to expand and grow its business in Wanamingo.y.
“We’re excited to see what the future holds for us and them,” said Holmes. “I also want to thank them for being willing to work with us, they’ve been very open and we’ve had great conversations with (Concast president) Ben Tilsen. We work together to make something work for both the community and them.”