After almost 11 months, almost all of Kenyon-Wanamingo students in grades preK-12 are back together again.
As local and county COVID-19 case rate data continues to trend in a favorable direction, K-W district officials made the decision to bring all 9-12 students back in-person March 1, with the exception of Family Flex students who have chosen to stay in distance learning.
Beginning Monday, all grade levels are in-person Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays remain a virtual day with shortened schedules. Any students wishing to make a change from Family Flex to in-person or the opposite were encouraged to contact the High School Office to indicate that desire.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students returned to an in-person learning model several weeks earlier.
District officials state the factors used to make learning model decisions will continue to be closely monitored. The transition to a four-day per week in-person model is intended to not only move forward in a way that is safe for students and staff as related to COVID-19, but also balanced with the educational, mental, social, emotional and physical well-being of everyone as well.
At the Feb. 22 K-W School Board meeting, the board's student representative, senior Carrie Doehling, said she is beyond excited to go back to school and be with her class as a whole group. For the last six months of the school year, Doehling said all seniors haven't been together all at once.
In-person meetings
Along with the discussion of bringing all students back together inside of the schools, Board members looked at the possibility of meeting in-person again. Since last April, the board has conducted work sessions and regular meetings virtually. They collectively agreed to focus on keeping students in school and look at in-person meetings later this spring.
If they were to move meetings in-person, K-W Building, Grounds and Technology Director Paul Clauson recommended the board only conduct meetings at the K-W Middle/High School due to better bandwith/WiFi capabilities. There is also a better microphone and camera in the meeting room in Kenyon that would still allow members of the public to tune into the meetings virtually and efficiently.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen said from discussions with other superintendents in Minnesota, he received mixed reactions both supporting in-person meetings and supporting virtual meetings.
Board member Tonya Craig asked if there would be room for the public to attend meetings in the meeting room in Kenyon. Clausen said he would recommend the public continue to view meetings from the comfort and safety of their homes through the virtual format. Boysen added a major concern when talking with other superintendents was about limiting exposure to others, especially since one person has the ability to send a large number of K-W administrators in quarantine. Though it's a "what if" scenario, Boysen still opted to err on the side of caution. He recommended the board look at summertime and allow the district to get through the remainder of the academic year.
Board Chair Marilyn Syverson said though they are allowed to have face-to-face meetings, she was hesitant in conducting meetings without the public being present.
"It doesn't feel right to me, even though it's allowed," added Syverson. "Especially when we are in the backdrop of getting high schoolers back. They seem to be priority right now."
Board member Kevin Anderson gathered that it sounds like they should wait and look at it again in May or June.
"Let's get everybody through the end of this school year," said Anderson. "It's nice seniors can get together, let's do what we can for the students."
Though he would love to meet in-person, Board member Ben Bakken didn't think it was worth the risk and agreed getting students back in the building should be the priority.
Syverson added, "We will get there, for now we will set up a timeline and shoot for spring at least to discuss it again."