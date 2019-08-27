Kenyon-Wanamingo schools are officially considering an “activity shuttle” for students involved in sports and other extracurricular activities.
Currently, students who are involved in extracurricular activities in Kenyon but live in Wanamingo, or vice versa, are expected to find their own ride home after those activities conclude. At the School Board’s previous meeting, parents had asked the board to consider establishing a shuttle to transport students between the two cities.
The board delegated the issue, asking the transportation subcommittee to consider the proposal and make recommendations. Board members were interested in whether a shuttle that currently runs to Zumbrota could be utilized.
Despite concerns that the fees proposed were too high, the board approved a new facilities use agreement for groups interested in renting the new high school gym. The board also approved a discounted rental price for booster clubs.
At this point, the board has decided to put little restriction on who can apply for the K-W Booster Club discount. In their application, booster clubs will only need to list their name, purpose and responsible party. The arrangement is intended to be temporary while the board considers requirements for booster clubs.
Superintendent Jeff Pesta strongly encouraged the board to consider adopting strict requirements on booster clubs. Pesta said he’s worried that a lack of guidelines could lead to a heightened risk of embezzlement and fraud, as has occurred in other jurisdictions.
Last August, Pesta proposed guidelines for groups interested in organizing as booster clubs, including formal registration as a 501(c)(3) organization, which would require the adoption of bylaws and establishment of a formal board of directors.
“I would say (I support) temporary status until we have a policy and give them enough time to adhere to the policy,” said board chair Rod Woock.
Routine business and discussion
In routine business, the board approved a slightly modified transportation contract with Held Bus Service that will cover the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. The board also approved minor changes to the student handbook.
Board members discussed whether or not to eliminate the traditional MEA break in the middle of October. Superintendent Jeff Pesta noted that in an average year, zero to two teachers from K-W attend the conference. Pesta noted the district could easily eliminate the break and cover these absences with substitutes, especially since the MEA has become a one-day event.
Board member Kevin Anderson argued that MEA provides an important break for students. Without MEA break, the first school break would be Thanksgiving.
“That’s a long time for students to go without a break of any kind,” Anderson noted.
Pesta said that the feedback he’s heard from students and staff is that they would prefer for the school year to end as early as possible, as opposed to having more and longer breaks.
Nonetheless, Pesche emphasized the importance of short breaks, as a way to improve student and teacher morale.
“Personally, I think short breaks and frequent breaks are good for students and staff,” Pesche said. “Long breaks make it difficult for instruction.”
Board members decided to table the discussion. Board members noted that MEA break has become a beloved tradition in the state, with many families planning getaway trips over the extended weekend. Any move to eliminate MEA weekend would need to be implemented with plenty of lead time, the board agreed.
The board won’t meet again until Sept. 23, with a work session on Sept. 9. Next month’s meeting and work session will be held at the Elementary School in Wanamingo. Board meetings and work sessions alternate monthly between the Elementary School in Wanamingo and the Middle/High School in Kenyon.