On Feb. 15, Katie Van Epps participated in the Minnesota All State Symphonic Band.
Katie is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Van Epps of Kenyon. She studies flute privately with Jill Mahr and is planning to audition for All State again this upcoming school year.
The performance was held at Orchestra Hall and featured the top musicians throughout the state of Minnesota. Through a rigorous audition process, Van Epps was selected for membership last spring.
This past summer, she participated in the All State Camp at the University of Minnesota. The Symphonic Band was under the direction of Dr. Nick Williams — director of bands at University of Australia Melbourne.
K-W Band Director Claire Larson said, "We are very proud of Katie and her musical achievements. Her dedication to excellence is an inspiration for us all!"