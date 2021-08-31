He's got a new title, squad car and uniform, but Jeff Sjoblom is anything but new to the community of Kenyon.
Sjoblom was selected as the next Kenyon Police Chief by the city after an interview process that took place at the end of July. His first day on the job as police chief was Aug. 23.
Mayor Doug Henke said the city had 23 candidates apply for the position, some he says were a little too over-qualified for what the small town needs. Others were located along the east coast, and in states like Florida and Tennessee.
"When we finally got to Jeff, it was just a good fit," said Henke. "As a local member of Wanamingo and with his children going to school in Kenyon, there were a lot of reasons why the pieces just fell together."
Henke said the city was looking for an individual who was both social and would enforce the laws of the city.
"Nobody that has come up to me, or I've spoken too has said we made a bad choice. We're pretty happy with our choice," said Henke.
Residing in Wanamingo with his wife, Katie, and their three children Noah, 13, Ruby, 11 and Violet, 3, Sjoblom recalls knowing the areas of Kenyon, Wanamingo and Cannon Falls quite well. He grew up in rural Cannon Falls, got his hair cut at The Hair Place and often visited relatives in Kenyon and outside of Wanamingo.
A budding passion
Sjoblom, who graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1997, has been a Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy for 14 years. He served as a patrol officer for seven of those years. During that time, he was an instructor for the driver's awareness class, which gives drivers a second chance to take a class instead of going on record for getting a ticket.
Always having an interest in law enforcement, Sjoblom remembers listening to the scanner in the house and going on rides with his father when he was a child, to things like house fires or traffic accidents. There, they would sit off in the distance and watch how the operations took place. Even from a distance, Sjoblom was always involved in some way. After graduating high school, law enforcement was not on Sjoblom's mind at all, construction was. While working for a construction company, with hopes of owning his own construction business one day, Sjoblom developed blood clots in his shoulder, leading to surgery to create more blood flow for his arms and ultimately the end of his construction career.
He then went to school for computer repair, and later switched to animation. After realizing computer work wasn't for him, he decided to take some off and worked a landscaping job in Lakeville. A friend of his, who knew Sjoblom was always concerned about and willing to help others, encouraged him to think about law enforcement.
That friend set up a ride along with a sergeant in St. Paul Park. Exactly two weeks after that, Sjoblom registered for law enforcement classes at Rochester Community and Technical College. One year after graduating he accepted a role at his dream job, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.
Sjoblom enjoys being able to work in the county he grew up in, and describes it as a rewarding experience where he feels that his work matters to others.
"I mostly wanted to give back to the community I grew up and that meant so much to me," said Sjoblom. "People face some very difficult times, and I want to be that person to help them get through those times. I love working with people and meeting them, it's very fun to get to know everyone."
Getting to know the community is a goal of Sjoblom's as is continuing to build relationships. Though he came to Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools as an SRO to get to know the students better, he wasn't able to do that to his best ability due to COVID, between distance learning, social distancing and mask wearing.
He is thankful for both the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Kenyon Police Department for making his transition as smooth as it can be. He says it's been nice working with other Kenyon officers who know the operations of the town, and absorbing administrative assistant Linda Bean's knowledge of the city.
"They have all been amazing to work with in the transition and are supportive of my career move," said Sjoblom of his colleagues. "I look forward to continuing the professional and personal relationship with some guys, as we'll still work together on some calls, certain things we'll need assistance with in the county. I look forward to working with them in the future."
Many roles
Over the years, the Wanamingo resident has taken on many roles on the county level, all of which have helped him get to where he is today.
In 2013, he started as a field training officer and the following year became the security resource officer in Pine Island where he worked for five years. When the SRO position opened up in Kenyon, where all three of his children go to school, Sjobolom saw it as a great opportunity to help them get a lock own program going.
Prior to that, he started the "Shave Seconds" program, where he asked for the keys from all school districts in the area for deputies to have, so there's no delay in case of an emergency. When K-W lost funding for its SRO program in February, Sjoblom went into the investigations unit as an interim. He was also the Toward Zero Death coordinator from 2010-14, serving in the administrator role, and was a child passenger safety technician.
He started on an emergency response (SWAT) team in 2009, a role that he has been involved with ever since. Currently, he has been the team leader for the last two years. He was able to withhold that position with the transfer to Kenyon, as it is meant to be a multi-agency team.
After the 2000 shooting of officer Shawn Schneider in Lake City, Sjoblom recalls promising the guys he would work to get a BearCat (armored vehicle) for the county. Though it took almost three years to figure out funding, Sjoblom kept his promise.
Always wanting to go back to school and get an administrative degree, Sjoblom started that venture last January. At the time, he wasn't quite sure what role he would end up in, but he hoped it could be an administrative role as a police chief or in the sheriff's office. Fast forward about 17 months, that role would be as a police chief.
"It worked out well, this was the route I wanted to be in," said Sjoblom. "I think it's a great fit for me and the city."