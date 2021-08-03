If you live or work in the community of Kenyon, there’s a good chance you’ve shared a conversation or two with Lee Sjolander.
Sjolander, who began working in Kenyon in 1995 as a part-time police officer and announced his retirement May 1, is well known for his one-on-one approach. On Sunday, Sjolander finished his last shift as Kenyon police chief, a position he held for 14 years.
The Austin native now begin the next chapter of his life, filled with plans of camping, going on trips and spending some well-deserved time with his family. He plans to continue helping people, just as he did throughout his career, by serving as a school paraprofessional.
Helping others
As a child, Sjolander became familiar with law enforcement’s role in helping others by living in what he describes as a chaotic home life. While some find themselves good with numbers, writing or working with their hands, Sjolander realized he was good at helping people, and had good problem-solving skills — important for police officers to possess.
Before starting part time at the Kenyon Police Department, Sjolander did light maintenance for the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato. A connection with the then Kenyon police chief’s daughter led him toward the Boulevard of Roses. He began working as a full-time officer one to two years later until the department was disbanded in 1998. He then worked with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department, serving as a school resource officer in Pine Island and later working in narcotics investigations until coming back to Kenyon in 2007, when the police department was re-established. His first shift as chief was Aug. 1, 2007.
Over the years, Sjolander has seen some great advances in technology in the law enforcement, most which helped to create more efficiency both in the workplace and out in the field. He remembers when the department got its very first cellphone, so they could be away from the office longer.
In times where the dial-up internet wasn’t as convenient, pen and paper were used to write reports. Squad cars, then basic, now feature nice radios with strong coverage no matter the location, and lighter/more efficient equipment.
Typewriters in the office have been replaced with high-tech laptops, and heavy, bulky bullet resistant vests were discarded in favor of lighter-weight options.
Sjolander says he’s enjoyed the pace of working in a small town and the fact the local department doesn’t have too many strict policies. He believes when officers know the public it helps them do their job more efficiently and typically leads to less harm.
“We can truly reach our public, learn together and they are more patient with us,” said Sjolander.
Sjolander says he will miss watching those who have gotten clean/sober continue to have victories along the way. Throughout his career, he focused on serving the public, knowing that sometimes people require a bit of help finding work or housing, or getting back on track. Though small communities are common places for new officers to start, Sjolander is thankful to have played a role in building their career.
As a whole, he feels southeastern Minnesota law enforcement does a good job of being chameleons, and blending into the community. Events such as the Garage of Goodness and free bike programs help show the public that officers are human too, and help them get to know those they serve.
With all of that’s going on in the nation, Sjolander hopes to see a shift toward healing, working together and getting to know each other’s neighbors. He is excited for his coworkers to work/learn from Sjoblom and generate new ideas.
One of a kind
City Administrator Mark Vahsling, who knew Sjolander prior to coming to Kenyon, describes Sjolander as the most community-oriented police chief he’s ever seen.
“He’s very connected in the community, and was very concerned and empathizes with the residents, especially people with mental health issues,” said Vahlsing. “The Police Department has also done a real good job trying to work with the (lost) dogs and cats to find their owners or new homes. He has a great sense of humor. I really enjoyed working with him. I wish him the best and I’ll miss working with him.”
Vahlsing recalls a time where he was the Pine Island city administrator and Sjolander was the Pine Island school resource officer. From 2001-04, both of Vahlsing’s children worked with Sjolander to learn about bike safety. To this day, Vahlsing remembers how much his children loved working with the chief, and how everybody knew him in that community, just like they do in Kenyon.
Though Kenyon Police Department Administrative Assistant Linda Bean has only worked for the KPD for about a year and a half, she has come to know Sjolander quite well. Prior to working for the KPD, Bean resided in Kenyon with her husband for six years.
As a resident, Bean said she knew she could always count on Sjolander to be there if she needed help. When it comes to explaining what makes Sjolander special, Bean says she could write a whole book. While sitting outside Sjolander’s office each day, she has been able to get a good perspective.
“The chief and I have shared a lot of similar life experiences that allowed me to get to know him outside of the uniform. I can say that there are no chiefs that serve a city the size of Kenyon, where the chief knows who you are, where you live, the cars you drive, the name of your pets, etc,” said Bean. “The fact is that almost everyone in town has his cell phone number and know they can call him at anytime, if needed. He has been available days, nights and weekends even when he is off duty. He has given of himself completely to Kenyon.”
Most importantly, Bean says Sjolander is the most humble man she has ever met.
“No one will ever know all of the things he has done over the years. He wanted to make his final sign off on Monday at noon and then walk off into the sunset,” said Bean. “I’m glad we are having a retirement party for him on Aug. 8. It will give the community a chance to say ‘Thank you to the man for a job very well done.’”
Above all, Bean said she will miss working with Sjolander, but is glad he has the opportunity to go on some new adventures. She expects he will enjoy having more time with his family and friends.