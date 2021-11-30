The first Thursday and first Saturday in December are days many Kenyon and Wanamingo residents look forward to each year.
Holiday traditions are back in the two communities, with an array of activities for all to enjoy in Wanamingo Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 in Kenyon.
Main Street Wanamingo
Christmas in Wanamingo graces the streets of Wanamingo on Thursday. Families are encouraged to bring their children to participating businesses at the Industrial Park from 4 to 5 p.m. and on Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Punch cards will be given out at participating businesses, and those who get stamps from 10 different businesses qualify for a drawing for Mingo Bucks. Cards must be placed in the drawing box at the Wanamingo Security State Bank by 7 p.m.
Punch cards will only be given out in exchange for a non-perishable food item or cash donation. First prize is $100, second prize is $50 and third is $25. The drawing takes place the following day. Children are invited to visit with Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wanamingo Mutual Insurance on Main Street.
Downtown Kenyon
Saturday brings a mix of both new and old traditions for all ages to participate in, as Santa will visit a new location in town and the All Seasons Thrift Store provides a home-based vendor fair both Friday and Saturday. Residents have the opportunity to support local merchants and crafters at a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. Friday and Saturday at All Seasons Community Center. Story telling brings children into magical scenes and stories at the Kenyon Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. they can then head to SIFT Thrift Store between 1 and 3 p.m. to see Santa.
Throughout the day, children are encouraged to drop letters to Santa off at the Kenyon Post Office, enjoy caroling from the K-W Choir students around town, participate in the scavenger hunt, view the art K-W students painted on businesses' shop windows and/or take a photo in front of a photo frame. An in-store drawing also takes place at All Seasons Thrift Store, along with a fashion show. Those who participate in the scavenger hunt can find and submit the form from to the Christmas in Kenyon Facebook page.
Photo frame pictures can also be posted on the Christmas in Kenyon Facebook page to be entered into a drawing for a prize. Residents are challenged with a lighting contest again this year, and forms can be found on the CIK Facebook page to enter. Music will also be on tap at the Muni. The annual tree lighting ceremony ends the evening on a magical note at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park. The speaker for the evening tradition will be Julie Rogness.
Christmas in Kenyon is co-sponsored by the Kenyon Commercial Club and the city of Kenyon. This year, Christmas in Kenyon Chair Julie Buchwald Haley says there have been just a few key players organizing this year's event. She commends Sarah Jystad at D&S Banner Sign & Print, with the Kenyon Commercial Club, for doing an "incredible" job to make the celebration happen. Buchwald Haley adds that Jystad has been instrumental in putting the event together again this year.
Of the variety of events, Buchwald Haley'a favorite part of the day is the tree lighting, for the feelings of joy and beauty it brings. She also loves the excitement in the air with Christmas in Kenyon, and adds that it's fun to visit the shops, see Santa and listen to the carolers.
"I hope that people from in and around Kenyon discover something here that they didn’t know about — maybe a shop, eatery, or a park," said Buchwald Haley of the benefits of the event to the community. "I hope it brings more business, especially to the sponsors who give so much to the event. I hope neighbors see that it’s part of what makes Kenyon such a special place to live."
Tasty traditions
Those looking for a tasty treat will have to wait just one more week to pick up their orders. Pre-orders of cookies for the Kenyon Area Historical Society Christmas Bake Sale must be received by Dec. 4 for pickup on Dec. 11. The in-house cookie walk takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Varieties available are:
Per dozen — Almond sticks $6, caramels $4, Fattigmann $6, Kringla $8, Krumkake $8 and Rosettes $10
Rounds — Lefse $10
Per pound — Biscotti, peanut butter date balls, peanut butter kiss cookies, Krumkake, Rosettes, Sanbakkels, Truffles, Russian Tea Cake, decorated cut outs, ginger snaps, thumb prints, rum balls, spritz and "hamburger" cookies
Pre-order by calling Debb Paquin at 507-838-2632 or Coralee Monroe at 612-756-4687/507-789-6399.