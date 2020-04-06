Due to the combination of social distancing and the temporary closures of public gathering areas, like gyms, people have been left to think of creative ways to stay connected while still achieving their desired fitness goals.
For many area gyms where group exercises are meant to help boost motivation and encourage participants to have fun, helping their clients enrich those feelings has been challenging.
Workout 24/7 Kenyon and Wanamingo Fitness Facility manager Tina Leininger says staff at both Workout 24/7 and Personal Training with KT are doing their best to keep gym members, personal training clients, FitCamp and yoga participants active and healthy during a rather unpredictable time.
FitCamp, a group that meets early Mondays and Wednesdays, continues to meet online, will only a few dumbbells as necessary materials. Leininger says her FitCamp group has set a goal of walking or jogging 800 miles as a group in April. Each day, participants login to a Google spreadsheet to record their miles for the day. As of April 3, Leininger says they are off to a “fantastic” start with totals reaching 77.93 miles in just two days.
Yoga with Skylee continues to meet virtually Monday evenings. Leininger reports Skylee’s clients have enjoyed being able to keep up with their routine in their homes.
“I am also posting at home workouts on our Facebook pages and messaging clients privately to check-in and give them home programs,” said Leininger.
Although many classes had to make the switch to a virtual platform, that’s not the case for all, like personal training sessions. Leininger says one-on-one Skype personal training sessions were an option for clients before COVID-19, so it was an easy transition to add more clients into the mix.
“I encourage everyone to be active. Take a walk, play catch with your kiddos,” said Leininger. “Even five minutes of activity can boost your mood. Who knows, maybe five minutes will turn into 30 minutes. Most importantly don’t be so hard on yourself if you have a bad day. Tomorrow’s a new day and a new start. Health and peace.”
Sheila Rolling, owner of the family-oriented workout facility, Fit for Life in Faribault has posted daily workouts on her facility’s Facebook page, while still incorporating opportunities for all ages to join in, nothing that typically people ages 15 to 95 years old are known to workout in her facility. Just recently Rolling posted a video of a group workout on her page, hoping participants will enjoy the feeling of being in a class again. She also recommends people explore remote options for working with others like Zoom, which gives people access to video and audio conferencing, to use as a resource for people to exercise together.
“I’m really just trying to include all levels of fitness in there,” said Rolling. “Exercise is the number one way to reduce stress, and it can also reduce panic, fear and anxiety. Even a 10 to 15 minute workout can change the way people are thinking.”
Philip Campbell, physical education, health, developmental adapted physical education and AVID teacher at Tri-City United School District (Montgomery, Lonsdale and Le Center) develops daily workouts suitable for both kids and grownups that require minimal space and equipment. Each day, he aims to post a video of a workout than can be completed in 20 to 30 minutes, complete with exercises and a health education piece toward the end.
The idea began in the early March, once he learned that many businesses, schools and restaurants were going to close. The first workout was posted on Campbell’s Youtube channel and Facebook page, “Daily Workouts For Kids” March 16. The workout videos have been well received, with people from different countries like Argentina and Australia are among the 2,000 members of the group tuning in on Facebook.
Even though many viewers have messaged Campbell, thanking him for posting the videos, he says his intention is to help others.
“We’re all cooped up inside,” said Campbell of his efforts. “It’s a good way to burn energy.”
At the end of the videos, Campbell includes an education piece whether it be suggesting certain types of nutrition to help boost the immune system or incorporating lessons about kindness, as a way to “normalize” what is going on. Recently, the videos included a joke to keep viewers laughing. Campbell says he has also been getting a lot of ideas from TCU’s Physical Education Department. The workouts are just one of many resources students have access to following the beginning of distance learning March 30.
Unique to the videos are Campbell’s children, 9-year-old Kailey, soon to be 8-year-old Blake and 2-year-old William. Campbell says Blake enjoys being active and frequently participates in the videos. His youngest William, enjoys making small guest appearances.
Campbell makes sure his audience knows the workouts aren’t about keeping perfect rhythm.
“It’s about moving the body, parents doing them with their kids to push to help keep it going,” said Campbell. “Once closures have been lifted, I look forward to continuing it.”
He encourages everyone to continue practicing the rules of social distancing and joining community groups on social media, such as his daily workout group, adding that it’s a good way to stay a part of things.
Healthy eating at home
Since many people across the country have transitioned from an active job to a less active role at home, Rolling encourages people to closely monitor what foods they are eating.
“People don’t think about the amount of activity they were doing as opposed to what they are doing now,” she said. “While still eating the same amount of food they typically would.”
Campbell recommends creating a schedule and to incorporate things like a snack, activity and study time. Many times when kids claim they are hungry after just eating, they are actually just bored, she said..
“If you can do some type of fruit or vegetable other than a more unhealthy option,” said Campbell. “It’s all about what options we give them, instead of asking them if they want an apple or chips, instead ask,’Do you want carrots or an apple this time?’
Debra Silverman, a Mayo Clinic dietician, offers several nutrition tips to keep in mind.
Silverman’s first tip is to think about your family and a new routine when grocery shopping for two weeks out.
“You may have kids eating lunch at home now, so you might want to have things like extra peanut butter and jelly for sandwiches,” said Silverman. “Or flour and sugar, for example, if you’re planning a baking project with your kids.”
When shopping, Silverman noted that certain foods can be stored in the freezer to use later for a healthy snack.
“If you find ripe berries in the store, you can freeze those for later use,” said Silverman. “You can freeze bananas and you can use those for protein fruit smoothies later on.”
Amy Elliott, family doctor and medical director at District One Hospital in Faribault, recommends healthy snacks. She says it’s easy to cut up fresh fruits and vegetables and put them in the fridge so they are easily accessible. Another good choice would be to drink water, she said, adding that it helps a person feel full and avoid drinking beverages filled with calories.
“I’m a big fan of cooking a large batch of brown rice and putting it in different containers into the freezer to have for later,” said Elliot. “It comes in handy in times like these when you are busy working from home, while the kids are doing distance learning and the dog is wanting to go for a walk.”
She also encourages families to cook together and incorporate science and math lessons into cooking/baking time.