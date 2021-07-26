Since the consolidation of Kenyon and Wanamingo schools, transportation has been high on the priority list as a way to keep the two communities connected.
In the fall of 2019, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board implemented an activity shuttle bus to allow students to get back to their hometowns and still participate in extracurriculars.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to give the activity shuttle a good run. Following the last two operating levy failures, the board was left scrambling to make some tough choices.
While approving the preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year, the board cut the activity shuttle. But since the board's June 28 meeting, discussions have been underway to come up with other feasible possibilities.
Board member Kevin Anderson asked the board to discuss the activity shuttle at the July 12 work session. After finding out that 31 families used the service, most of which are seventh and eighth graders, he said they need to figure out a way to keep the shuttle running.
"This is something we have to have," said Anderson. "I'd like to come up with a solution. We've worked our way through it and we know we don't need the big bus."
Though she was also all for putting the activity shuttle back in service, Board member Marilyn Syverson asked what that may do to the district's financial situation. She wondered if it could be done for a lot less and what use during a normal extracurricular season would look like.
Understanding that cuts had to be made, Anderson also said he feels strongly about making something work.
Several options were laid out to the board at their Monday meeting. Following discussions at cabinet meetings, Superintendent Brian Boysen said they looked into the possibility of buying a van since one is phasing out in a couple years. The trouble has been finding a van to purchase. Each van has to meet certain specifications since it would be for student use, including some younger than 12 years old. Boysen told the board they would continue to shop around.
Anderson added, "Just so that it doesn't get pushed back and we keep working on it. We can't let this slide on in the back, we have to do this for our children."
Board member Debb Paquin suggested talking to the K-W Education Foundation to help fund the van, if a suitable one is found.