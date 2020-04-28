While the pandemic has created some obstacles for 4-H clubs and county officials to navigate, University of Minnesota Extension, Goodhue County Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development Aly Kloeckner says local clubs have done a good job adapting.
County officials in the southern region are hard at work putting together virtual alternatives, following the University of Minnesota Extension’s decision to cancel in-person events, meetings and courses through June 30.
“We are working diligently to move any programming scheduled between now and the end of June to an online or kit-based format. We will hopefully start rolling those out by June 1,” said Kloeckner. “The clubs have moved meetings to an online format, and have been passing along activities they can do as a family.”
Registration for the Goodhue County Fair, set to take place Aug. 11-15, has been pushed back from May 16 to June 2. 4-H’ers have until July 8 to enter projects for the fair. Other fair preparations have proceeded as usual, such as printing of premium books, a document which lays out all policies and activities relating to 4-H at the Goodhue County Fair, and the hiring of judges.
“We’re going ahead as planned, we’ve heard no indication from the fair board that they are making any changes,” said Kloeckner.
As 4-H members continue to prepare their projects for the fair, Kloeckner says the county is also urging families to help out in their communities, while practicing social distancing.
“We’re encouraging families to make masks, much like other organizations,” said Kloeckner. “We are also really asking them to reach out to those in their communities, whether it be to neighbors or relatives, drawing pictures to put in their windows or to give to those in nursing homes. We’re really trying to encourage at home service.”
Holden Hi-Lites
4-H Club
For local 4-H clubs, such as the Holden Hi-Lites, reaching out to the community and getting ready for the fair is just what they are doing.
Holden Hi-Lites Club Leader Dana Ostertag says 4-H’ers in their club are staying busy by helping the community and preparing for the county fair.
Families, such as the Douville’s have been busy making and donating over 100 masks to nursing homes and those in need. Ostertag also says several families have volunteered to clean up ditches nearby.
Other Holden Hi-Lites 4-H members are spending more hours of their day in the barn or working livestock. Ostertag says many 4-H’ers have invested a lot of time and/or money into their projects prior to the pandemic.
Member Cody Ostertag says his cattle give him something to do on a daily basis. While he is eager to get to his next cattle show, he understands showing livestock is so much more than the show ring, as owning livestock comes with a lot of responsibility, hardwork, determination and enjoyment.
“Although 4-H events and meetings have been canceled until June 30, we are moving forward with 4-H projects just like any other year,” said Dana. “Virtual meetings are being attended, families are contributing to help the community and livestock is being worked with.”
On April 20, Kloeckner posted a video on Goodhue County’s 4-H Facebook page encouraging 4-H clubs to celebrate National Volunteer Week, from April 19-25, by reaching out to those in their communities and personally thanking them with a message, drawing or photo.
During National Volunteer Week, Dana Ostertag thanked all of Holden Hi-Lites’ “awesome” 4-H families for their volunteer efforts.
“We couldn’t do it without their hard work and dedication to the 4-H program,” she added.
Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club
Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club Amanda Armstrong says since the stay at home order was set in place the club has also held its meetings online.
“It is a nice a way to get the information to the club about what was canceled, rescheduled or even put online and answer any questions,” said Armstrong of the virtual meetings. “The meeting even counted for attendance.”
Prior to the pandemic, the club had planned to put together Easter baskets to donate to local elderly who don’t often get out of the house. Since then, the club found a way to deliver the donated items to local elderly residents in May Day baskets filled with a reusable tote for storage, a deck of cards, a couple pairs of socks, crossword books, a jigsaw puzzle, a hand towel, a blanket and some candy. Donated items were taken to Holden Church where the Armstrong family packaged them. Laura Nesseth will deliver the baskets to the recipients.
“The club members thought of the goods to put in the baskets and many families in the club donated the items,” said Armstrong. “We had a cupid’s auction back in February where our club was to donate items (baked goods, canned pickles, small livestock items like halters or combs) to auction off to others in the club. It is always a fun time as the kids are doing the bidding! This is our fundraiser, so we have money to do community service projects throughout the year.”
Throughout the year, the Aspelund Ever-Readies take part in many community service projects like making tie blankets for the Ronald McDonald House, collecting toys for Toys for Tots, adopting a local family for Christmas and making holiday cards for Kenyon Senior Living residents. During March, members donated nonperishable food to the local food shelf.
“Our club does a great job with the Cloverbuds (ages kindergarten through third grade) in the club,” said Armstrong. “We have an older youth member who has fun activities every couple of months during our monthly meeting for the Cloverbuds.”
Armstrong says many members also present a demonstration at the meeting to help with their public speaking skills, build confidence and “hare” the youth’s knowledge about different topics. In the past, the club has had 4-H’ers show how to properly tag their cattle and how to make Valentine’s Day popcorn. This year, 10 youth presented demonstrations.
“Our club is a great example of the the 4-H pledge,” said Armstrong. “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, my health to better living, for my family, my club, my community, my country and my world.”