The Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year is returning after a two-year hiatus.
The carnival is back Friday at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School. People of all ages are invited for games, bingo, a bake walk, food and giveaways.
Games include putt-putt, toilet paper toss, a bounce house, Plinko, ring toss, a temporary tattoo station and more. Students and staff have also assembled raffle baskets that will be up for grabs.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board began discussion of bringing back the carnival in February school board meeting.
School Board member Ben Bakken, who also sits on the Education Foundation committee with School Board member Jamie Sommer, looked to the board for ideas on helping the Education Foundation with funding. The carnival was canceled for the last two years now.
Board members encouraged Bakken and Sommer pull together a carnival this year, which serves as the nonprofit organization's largest fundraiser.
The money raised throughout the year is used to support items to enhance students' learning experiences through things like classroom technology, chemistry equipment, musical instruments, and classroom book sets. The Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Foundation has been helping fund educational equipment and projects not typically covered in the normal school budget at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools since 1998.
Re-connecting communities
K-W intervention/alternative delivery of specialized instructional service teacher Laura McAnally said when she heard Bakken's request during that board meeting she knew what she had to do. She immediately emailed Bakken and asked how she could help.
"I of all people got the most benefit from the Ed Foundation last year. We started a new intervention course for kids struggling in reading and math," McAnally said. "The Ed Foundation provided Chromebooks and SMART boards to get my classroom up and running."
McAnally became the organizer for the event. Tasks include making sure things are moving forward and being a cheerleader to others who are involved.
Those involved in the planning include a group of three board members, three teachers, two paraprofessionals and three parents/community members.
McAnally said the April 8 carnival will be fairly similar to previous years. Since they did not have as much time to put things together as they had in the past, McAnally said they've opted to keep things the same as they once were.
Some possible changes already in the works for next year's event.
"We've already threw around some ideas on how to change things to add different elements and make it more engaging," McAnally said. "We decided to do what we know, and move forward in another direction if we want to in the future."
McAnally said she sees the carnival as a way for the community a fun reason to visit the school, and have an outing for their families for an evening. She said it's also a way for community members to support something they know will benefit their children.
"That bonding and connection of kids seeing their teachers out of school and having their grandma meet their teacher in a fun way has been our driving force, that re-connection as two communities," McAnally said. "Every community has gone through rough patches. Now it's nice to be able to do normal things that bring people together, make people smile and have some fun. A lot of the past two years haven't been fun, our hearts and our minds all need that."
Stepping up
Following the carnival, the Ed Foundation's goal is to restructure and revitalize who is taking over certain roles. Bakken told the School Board at its March 28 meeting there are some people who have shown interest in joining the Ed Foundation.
McAnally said the carnival illustrates that community members will always step up when needed
"We've witnessed that so much in the past year," McAnally said. "They care so much about how our kids are doing and creating. These are the things kids remember. They remember the Ed Foundation carnival, singing in plays, playing baseball, running track, all of those extra things they invest in. It amazes me, there are so many great people in Kenyon and Wanamingo."
Families in the surrounding communities stepped up with contributions, attendance and service. Businesses and families also are donating food and prizes.