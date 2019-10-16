For a grand total of 36 years, staff and residents of Kenyon Senior Living have held an annual chicken barbecue dinner. When they first started hosting the dinner, proceeds were spent internally.
A couple years later, they thought it would be a good way for residents to be members of the community by donating all proceeds to various programs and organizations and give back to the community in a substantial way.
Costs for the dinner are offset in the annual budget, so all money made from of the dinner goes to the place where the residents select. In past years, they have donated to the backpack program with the food shelf, the Fire Department and the color guard.
This year, Kenyon Senior Living residents awarded the Kenyon Police Department with a check for its Shop with a Cop program.
The"Shop with a Cop program rewards children with the opportunity to purchase clothing and other necessities while shopping with a police officer.
"We've done it for years, its just such a nice way to connect with our community and lend a hand. We really enjoy watching kids do this. We do all of our shopping locally. In past years we have ventured into Faribault, but we like to stay in Kenyon and Wanamingo," said Kenyon Police Chief, Lee Sjolander.
The 36th barbecue was the biggest turnout they have ever had at their dinner, meaning this was also the most amount of money they've ever raised at $718.50. The average year brings in about $400.