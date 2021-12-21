Before and after photos of project

At the Dec. 14 Kenyon City Council meeting, City Engineer Derek Olinger said Griffin Construction completed the flood repair project in late November. He also provided a series of photos before and after construction. He said the project went smoothly and was without any major issues. The Council moved to approve pay estimate #1 in the amount of $76,662.80, the first and final payment for the project. The city received $75,300 total in grant funds from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for flood repairs, which included riverbank stabilization, repairs to the access road and re-setting some storm sewer pipes and culverts. (Image captured from Kenyon City Council meeting packet)

 MIchelle Vlasak

