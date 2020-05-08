Typically, on the evening of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Spring Music Concert, the auditorium would be filled to near capacity with family and friends, there to hear the K-W Symphonic Band and Chorale share their talents.
While holding a concert that way was unlikely due to social distancing guidelines, that didn't stop Band Director Claire Larson and Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher from drumming up a unique way to recognize students' accomplishments in the music department.
On May 7, the K-W Music Department hosted a live/virtual drive-in performance and awards ceremony via Faribault radio station KDHL, where car horns replaced rounds of applause. Families drove into the high school parking lot, facing the main entrance of the school, where Schumacher, Larson, student teacher Gabrielle Irle, Elementary music teacher Jan Strand and High School Principal Matt Ryan handed out awards to deserving students. KDHL's Gordy Kosfeld was also seated in the main entrance to broadcast the event on the radio for the audience to hear in either their vehicles or at home.
Before the awards were handed out, recordings from the Symphonic Band and Chorale's Large Group Contest in March, were played on the radio. “Wana Baraka,” “Emerald Stream” and “In Remembrance” were three selections the choir sang, while the band's pieces included, "Unraveling," "Heaven's Light" and "Arabesque." Both groups received top superior ratings.
Ryan began the awards ceremony by talking the way many are probably feeling, due to the novel coronavirus and the need to come up with alternative ways of doing things. He also acknowledged those who are making the most out of these "challenging" times.
An "extra" special choir group
Schumacher focused on the way the students have proceeded with positive attitudes and resilience, even though spring has not gone in a way anyone would have liked or predicted.
"Even though our year was cut short, I am so proud of these musicians for all they've accomplished this year," said Schumacher. "…They are the heroes in all of us and we are so proud of them."
Recognition was received from Schumacher honoring the choir in a perfect 40/40 from one judge at the Large Group Contest, as well as Arin Kyllo, John Smith, Elliot Olson, Julia Patterson and Brady Bauer who were accepted to sing in the American Choral Director's Association of Minnesota ninth/10th-grade Honor Choir.
The three students who submitted applications for next year's Minnesota All State Choir, Clay Stevenson, Elliot Olson and Arin Kyllo were also recognized. The Choir Encore Award, was awarded to underclassman Ashley Rechtzigel. Schumacher recognized the 22 seniors in choir, all of which hold an "extra" special place in her heart as the first class she taught when she came to the district and have been "her kids" longer than her own kids have.
"This spring has not turned out how any of us planned or hope, but we've come out stronger, better and more resilient than before," said Schumacher to the senior choir members. "You've not only left footprints on K-W, but also my heart."
Riley Dummer was awarded the Cadenza Award, which symbolizes the end of a musician's career at K-W. The prestigious National School Choral Award was presented to seniors Isabelle Patterson and Matthew Helland.
Banding together as family
Larson began her part with a recap of the year, adding that it had been really exciting until March. Junior Katy Van Epps was recognized for being selected to participate in the Minnesota All State Band in 2019-20, an honor K-W musicians consistent achieve. Van Epps has auditioned for next year's All State Band.
The Encore Award recognizing underclassmen went to Sophia Culuris and Arin Kyllo.
Senior band members were also asked to come to the main entrance to receive their award and to be recognized for their achievements.
Larson took a moment to share some insight on the seniors' roles in not only the band program, but also her life. She describes them as the MVPs, providing all things which include band leadership in being officers, section leader, attendance takers and holding their peers to the highest standards. She said they also teach, help, listen and get the job done.
"I am so sad we have unfinished business that we will never be able to go back and have that last concert. There is a feeling of great loss that we can't have our senior devotions in person and I cannot hug our senior class before our last concert," said Larson with tears in her eyes. "I want you to know I have loved you like my own children and this is heartbreaking for me and all teachers, and this an event I don't think we'll ever forget."
Following Larson's touching display, she took time to focus on the positive and shift attention to the seniors' awards.
For the first time in several years, K-W Jazz Band swung back into action. Two jazz awards were presented. The Woody Herman Jazz Award, which honors an outstanding jazz musician, was awarded to Victor Martinez, and the Louis Armstrong Award for outstanding achievements went to Gabby Bauer.
Matthew Helland was given the Band Cadenza Award, which honors a senior at the end of their high school music career. The Director's Award was presented to Cole Flom and Daniel Benrud, and Shelby Noah received the John Philip Sousa Band Award for her achievements in the high school band.
A solute to senior musicians
Senior music students are always awarded a special gift each year, which traditionally is a photo or candle students can bring with them to remember memories made in band and choir. This year, Larson and Schumacher decided to go a different route. Instead of being given a tangible object, the class of 2020's special gift will stay at the school. On the same day of the concert/awards ceremony, Larson and Schumacher arranged to have a tree planted in the quadrant adjacent to the band and choir room at the high school.
"A living, breathing, thriving, visible representation of our seniors," said Larson. "We planted a tree this very day, in your honor… as a reminder that your legacy lives on."
Students were encouraged to visit the tree after the ceremony was finished, and also when they venture back to the K-W Castle in years to come.
Schumacher described the tree's meaning in relation to its variety. She said that specific variety of crabapple tree is named Show Time. The tree will bloom every spring during this time, a reminder, Schumacher said, of the seniors, "who kept the music playing in these difficult weeks and months."
"You've planted your roots here and now it's time to bloom," said Schumacher. "Go out into the world and do big things, but never forget your roots, right here [at K-W]."
Seniors were also invited back to K-W next year for a "proper" send-off and the opportunity to perform with the department for the premier of a song recently composed for the music program, "The Song of Joys." The song was commissioned in memory of Gary Skundberg, former band director at K-W, and to thank the community for their investment in the new facilities.