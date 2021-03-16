Since the demolition of the Kenyon High School and Grade School building in 2013, a group of community members/alumni have been dedicated to establishing a permanent monument in recognition of the Kenyon Schools and their importance to the community.
The KHS Memorial Committee’s goal is to raise funds that will enable it to create a green space for the monument on the boulevard of the former Kenyon High and Grade School Site. Recently, the Committee announced on its Facebook page that it received a contract from First Lutheran Church in Kenyon to put the monument in that location.
Mary Danielson-Gates, a member of the committee says most members of the group are alumni, so far including the classes of ‘61, ‘68’ ‘70 and ‘71. There are also some parents and community members interested in Kenyon history and families. Danielson-Gates’ role has been communicating ideas to other members of the group and calling everyone together to determine the next steps.
Cindy Trapp says she became involved in the group because her sister, Trudy Strandemo, started the account at the Security State Bank of Kenyon to collect donations to, in some way, preserve the pediments from the building. An account was established in giving money toward a memorial at the same time the group began discussions.
As most people have gone to school and had the “school” experience in their lives, Danielson-Gates said most of what they learned is not from books, but from the history of the community and those who attended.
“While we have learned facts and figures and such things, other things we learned were social and emotional … how to get along with people, what friendship is all about and how that fits ‘me,’ how to do teamwork whether in athletics, music, FFA/FHA, etc.,” said Danielson-Gates. “Much of what is learned is not from books. Yet, it is our history…some of it is family history, some of it is community history, some of it is personal history. But our history also guides direction as we move forward in our lives.”
When the physical place is gone, Danielson-Gates said that history can be come more challenged to be remembered.
Trapp adds the community of Kenyon has always supported and valued the education of its young people, which is a part of the history of the community.
“The monument will stand as a remembrance of this commitment of Kenyon, along with the memories that were made throughout those years,” said Trapp. “Small communities supporting schools is a difficult task, but Kenyon (as well as Wanamingo, today) have never shied away from this challenge.”
Once the monument is complete, Danielson-Gates hopes former KH students and graduates will have a reminder of the physical building where they spent much of their formative years.
“We hope that those that are out of town now will want to come back and see their high school place,” said Danielson-Gates. “This memorial will give those people a place to visit, to reflect, to share, to laugh and perhaps cry about those years and those with whom they ‘hung out.’ This memorial will be a place to honor those whom we have loved and remembered, and want others to remember.”
She adds it will also include a green space for a time to recoup and regenerate, honor those who went before and provided an education for students and who continue to do so. Danielson-Gates also feels it will serve as a demonstration for youth to their own educational and community history, along with a gathering place for any number of goals and/or wishes.
Trapp adds, “[She hopes it will be] a place to stand as a reminder of what once was and continues to be.”
Currently the group is working to finalize the costs that will be involved and are looking at grants and financial supports that will uphold the completion of this goal. Danielson-Gates says they are looking to the wider community both in Kenyon and far beyond to help achieve this goal. She adds though they don’t know what the final cost will be at this time, she believes it will take a community to build it.
“If those KHS Vikings want this, they will help us build it,” added Danielson-Gates.
Those interested in donating funds can stop in at the Security State Bank of Kenyon to or send payments to the KHS School Memorial Fund at 125 Third St. in Kenyon, MN 55946.