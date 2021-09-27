Though there's been a decrease in the number of Girl Scouts in the last year and a half, leaders and members continue to work together to make the world a better place.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo service unit has held virtual meetings and looks forward to getting back into their service unit projects this fall.
Service Unit Manager Jennifer Lerfald, who also oversees four troops in the area, describes her role as someone who supervises all volunteers in her service unit. By supporting the responsibilities of each volunteer role, the service unit manager strengthens the experiences for Girl Scouts in their area.
Into her fourth year as unit manager, Lerfald says its typically a three-year term, but it was extended another year due to COVID-19. She says it's also been difficult finding volunteers to step up amid the chaos.
"I've managed businesses before and they needed someone to step in," said Lerfald. "I wanted the girls to still have the opportunity to be in Girl Scouts, and without a (service unit manager), it's not available."
Lerfald has found that it's difficult to find troop leaders to be in charge of different age groups, and had many step down due to COVID. Currently overseeing four troops, Lerfald said she's always been the trooper leader for her daughter's troop, but only took on additional troops on to allow them to keep operating.
The number of Girl Scouts themselves have also dwindled, as Lerfald says many lose interest after sixth grade once sports and other extracurricular activities ramp up. When her daughter first joined Girl Scouts about eight years ago, Lerfald says there were 12 members. Now that her daughter is in eighth grade, that number dropped to three. Typically, in the Daisy age range (Kindergarten through first grade), Lerfald has 10 to 15 members. This year, she has three.
"There's been a lot of small troops," said Lerfald. "We weren't able to recruit like we normally could and I haven't had any in-person meetings for half of last year. That really put a damper on keeping girls in. I lost over half of troops alone from not being able to do in-person stuff."
The local service unit is part of Girl Scouts River Valleys, one of 111 Girl Scout councils in the United States. Though Girl Scouts River Valleys is an independent 501c3 organization, it is chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA and serves 25,400 girls in 49 counties in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Iowa.
While in-person gatherings are allowed, masks are required for all indoor Girl Scout activities regardless of vaccination status, and in outdoor groups of more than 25 where social distancing cannot be maintained. Troop and indoor overnight events are still not allowed at this time, per River Valleys' guidelines.
Lerfald says numbers are down across the board, and the Girl Scouts organization itself has also made cuts to its staff.
Aside from the challenges, Lerfald says they are working on getting back out into the community and completing service unit projects. Coming up, the local troops will be cleaning up Depot Park on Oct. 10, with other plans in the making as traditional opportunities allow. In a normal year, they host a bake sale during the Christmas in Kenyon celebration, conduct a spring clean up at Depot Park (along with the fall), do something for Earth Day and do projects like making tie blankets.
Working on their Silver Award, Lerfald says her older troop is gathering ideas to create a pollinator garden in Wanamingo with the Lions Club. While Boy Scouts' highest honor is the Eagle Scout, in Girl Scouts, it's about achieving the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards by completing various service projects.
Helen Ng, with River Valleys, explains that the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, requires the completion of a rigorous project that prepares girls for a lifetime of possibility by thinking and doing. Gold Award Girl Scouts identify an issue in their community, develop a plan, lead teams to develop a sustainable solution to the issue and practice skills in advanced planning, organization and team building.
Being involved in the organization both as a parent and troop leader, Lerfald loves that Girl Scouts allows girls to choose what they want to learn about.
"As the girls leave the younger troops," Lerfald said, "they are learning about the independence, leadership and responsibilities of what they need to be as a future leader."