Now that Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools voters have approved additional funding for district operations, the School Board needs to decide how to best allocate the dollars.
Discussions among board members about developing a strategic plan and prioritizing the district's needs began at their Nov. 8 work session, following the canvassing of votes from the Nov. 2 election.
K-W Business Manager Aimee Lake talked about some things to keep in mind until levy funding — projected at $430,000 — is available in November 2022. Lake recommended setting some funds aside to help build the district's reserves, and, she said, there are a lot of things the board needs to consider.
A number of projects have been put on the back burner over the years, especially with building maintenance in areas like the parking lot, said Superintendent Bryan Boysen. He also suggested that the board could also think about programming and how to enhance and expand course offerings.
Board member Tonya Craig asked about a list of priorities and inviting community members, board members and teachers to discuss their thoughts on the best way to move forward.
"If curriculum is one of those, who's going to keep this progressing? It's one of the big things we harped on and we know it's costly and outdated, but we have to budget it out and have a plan," said Craig.
Board member AJ Lindell said he would like to see those who were involved in the Vote Yes committee and made phone calls to stakeholders share their experiences, because they heard directly from the voters.
While admitting it's OK to think about the victory lap for the time being, board member Marilyn Syverson stressed the importance of maintaining the bridge built to the those who opposed the referendum.
"They have had a very big influence and while the question didn't go their way this year, it did for two years," said Syverson of the 36% of voters opposed to the levy increase. "We formed a lot of things based on that opinion, and it's time to balance that out with a little more yes."
Channeling previous discussions about bringing in the someone from the Minnesota School Boards Association to provide their expertise with putting the strategic plan together, Craig said she would like to get a quote from them so they have an idea on cost and make sure they have a timeline for getting it implemented in the near future.
Board member Debb Paquin asked what came of the strategic plan board members created five years ago, and said they should be able to keep building on it. Syverson reminded Paquin that it was written pre-COVID, so some of the goals may not be as easily attainable.
Craig said she was on board with creating a wish list and making a plan, even through the money will not be coming until about one year from now.
Board member Kevin Anderson stressed the importance of making sure high school and middle schoolers have up-to-date curriculum, and wanted to work updates back into the curriculum cycle.
"For whatever reason, the last two years have thrown everything upside down, and we are struggling to get back to the way things used to be in a way that's appropriate," said Anderson.