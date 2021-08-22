Crowds gathered in various locations throughout the weekend to enjoy a mix of old and new Rose Fest events. 

Mini donkey

Ella Croney, Maddy Lee and McKenzie Lee pose for a photo with Taco the miniature donkey. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The weekend of festivities began Thursday with a wrestling event hosted by the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department and concluded with a closing ceremony for the Field of Flags fundraiser by the Kenyon Color Guard Sunday. 

In between was also a car cruise-in, pedal tractor pull, garage sales, pop-up tours at Gunderson House, a 5K, golf tournament, bingo, live music, Rose Fest Regatta, a parade and live music during the four-day celebration 

Fudge

Intensity Wiledy and Christian pet Fudge the goat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Axe throwing

Jazlyn Kolk tries her hand at the play version of axe throwing with Cody Flom. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Bunnies

Farmer Syd, with Skyview Ranch Petting Zoo in Farmington, holds two bunnies on her lap for Anthony Torres and Maya Ramirez to pet. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Quilt

Julie (Sahl) Huseth, KHS Class of 1970, smiles for a photo with the original quilt she made/designed to raffle off to raise funds for the new monument. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Gunderson house

A garage sale of unique items was held at the historic Gunderson House in conjunction with a pop-up museum of Kenyon/K-W memorabilia. Organizers indicate the most interesting item sold was a blood-letting table for $150. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Food donations

Red barrels were placed around Kenyon's Main Street to collect food for All Seasons Food Shelf. Barrels will remain up in various locations around town through the end of the day Aug. 28. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Young children could participate in activities both Friday and Saturday, from tours of public safety vehicles, regatta challenges, a petting zoo, inflatables and face painting. Adults were able to take part several events, including a wine and beer tasting event and a street dance Saturday evening.

Pop-up museum

Kenyon High School or Kenyon-Wanamingo High School pop-up museum at the Gunderson House. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Face painting

Children could get their face painted for free on Saturday, courtesy of the Rose Fest committee. Amanda Kasper, of Panda Manda face painting paints a kitty of Faye Pfannkuch's face. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Inflatables

Free inflatables were set up throughout the morning Saturday, courtesy of the Kenyon Snodrifters. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Car cruise in

Saturday's car-cruise in brought in 130 unique cars. Prize money was awarded to present participants on the top of every hour between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Monument

Community members affiliated with the construction/design of the Kenyon High School Monument pose for a photo with an example of what the pavers will look like. Pavers can be ordered online via the khsmonument.com website. Pictured are Cindy Trappe, Mary Gail Flom Anderson and Julie Praus. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

While some residents like Jim Fountaine enjoy purchasing goodies at the bake sale and running the Kenyon Lions food truck featuring its widely recognized brats during Rose Fest, others had their eyes set on a different event. 

Parade

Pictured from left, front, Colton Thornberg, Amelia Thornberg, Everleigh Thornberg and Lucy Siltala-Choban. Back, Aaron Siltala, Cindy Weber, Adelle Siltala-Choban, Elaina Siltala-Choban, Sara Siltala-Choban, Hazel Siltala-Choban and Jeff Siltala-Choban gear up for the 2021 Rose Fest parade on Saturday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Leading parade

Kenyon Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom leads the way in the 2021 Rose Fest Parade, followed by Kenyon Color Guard and members of the Kenyon VFW. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Jean Hiner, resident of Kenyon since 1952 and two-year resident June Axelson both agree on their favorite Rose Fest event — the parade. Judging by the groups of people scattered along the parade route, many others may share the same opinion. 

Vets

Members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard and VFW wave to parade attendees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Led by the Kenyon Police Department, Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, grand marshal Larry Tatge and mayor Doug Henke, Saturday's parade will filled with local organizations/businesses like Security State Bank, Kenyon Snodrifters Snowmobile Club, Pregnancy Options, Mary's Rustic Rose, Kenyon Veterinary Clinic, Ag Partners, Schwake Seeds, North Memorial Health, Sunrise Kids Daycare (in loving memory of Michele Seifert), Central Farm Services, SIFT Thrift Store, All Seasons Community Services, Speedway, River Country Cooperative, Plymold and Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, band and volleyball team.

Grand marshal

2021 Rose Fest Grand Marshal Larry Tatge shares a warm wave to those in attendance, accompanied by his grandchildren. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mayor

Mayor of Kenyon Doug Henke. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Along with fleets of trucks from the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, other organizations represented Wanamingo and West Concord. Morristown Dam Days royalty waved to parade attendees on Saturday afternoon as well. 

Sydney

Sydney Ehrich throws a handful of fruit snacks to eager parade-goers waiting by the curb with empty bags. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Marching band

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Marching Band. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
K-w float

Students and staff represent Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools in the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
K-W

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Osman Shriners entertained attendees with tricks and figure-8 performances. Units included were Osman Shrine: Legion of Honor, Provost, Dragon Patrol, Oriental Band, Temple, Mighty Mites, Daddy-Os, Cycle Patrol, Shriners 4-Wheelers, 1923 Circus Calliope and Merry Medics. 

Dragon

Osman Shrine Dragon Patrol (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Osman shrine

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Legion of honor

Osman Shrine Legion of Honor. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Osman

Osman Shrine Legion of Honor. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
SIFT

Doug Klatt, of SIFT Thrift Store makes a grand entrance. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Peters

Peters Patio & Landscaping (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Sunrise kids daycare

Sunrise Kids Daycare, in loving memory of Michele C. Seifert May 14,1965 to May 22, 2021. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Ashley Rechtzigel

Ashley Rechtzigel walks in the Rose Fest parade with the Kenyon Pool unit. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon Pool

Kenyon Pool (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Ag partners

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon vet clinic

Kenyon Veterinary Clinic (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
River Country

River Country Cooperative (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Candy

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Oriental band

Osman Shrine Oriental Band (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mighty Mites

Osman Mighty Mites (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
CFS

Central Farm Services brought two sprayers and one fertilizer truck in Saturday's parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
4wheelers

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Clowns

Alexandria Shriners 1923 Circus Calliope (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Circus

1923 Circus Calliope (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
4wheelers

Alexandria Shriners 4-Wheelers (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Patrol

Osman Shrine Rochester Cycle Patrol (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Cycle Patrol

Osman Shrine Rochester Cycle Patrol (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
DaddyOs

Daddy-Os Osman Shrine (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Scouts

Area Boy Scouts throw candy to parade participants (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Temple

Osman Temple (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Osman Shrine

Osman Shrine of St. Cloud (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Oldsmobile

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Morristown Dam Days

Morristown Dam Days royalty: Emma Kuball, Karly Chmelik, Kayci LeMieux, Willow Bauer, Allison Ahlman and Halle Spinler. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
All Seasons

All Seasons Community Services staff share waves of thanks to those in attendance. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Shriners

Osman Shriners (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Sheriff

Goodhue County Sheriff's Department drives its armored vehicle in Saturday's parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

