A garage sale of unique items was held at the historic Gunderson House in conjunction with a pop-up museum of Kenyon/K-W memorabilia. Organizers indicate the most interesting item sold was a blood-letting table for $150. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Community members affiliated with the construction/design of the Kenyon High School Monument pose for a photo with an example of what the pavers will look like. Pavers can be ordered online via the khsmonument.com website. Pictured are Cindy Trappe, Mary Gail Flom Anderson and Julie Praus. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Red barrels were placed around Kenyon's Main Street to collect food for All Seasons Food Shelf. Barrels will remain up in various locations around town through the end of the day Aug. 28. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Pictured from left, front, Colton Thornberg, Amelia Thornberg, Everleigh Thornberg and Lucy Siltala-Choban. Back, Aaron Siltala, Cindy Weber, Adelle Siltala-Choban, Elaina Siltala-Choban, Sara Siltala-Choban, Hazel Siltala-Choban and Jeff Siltala-Choban gear up for the 2021 Rose Fest parade on Saturday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Children could get their face painted for free on Saturday, courtesy of the Rose Fest committee. Amanda Kasper, of Panda Manda face painting paints a kitty of Faye Pfannkuch's face. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Crowds gathered in various locations throughout the weekend to enjoy a mix of old and new Rose Fest events.
The weekend of festivities began Thursday with a wrestling event hosted by the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department and concluded with a closing ceremony for the Field of Flags fundraiser by the Kenyon Color Guard Sunday.
In between was also a car cruise-in, pedal tractor pull, garage sales, pop-up tours at Gunderson House, a 5K, golf tournament, bingo, live music, Rose Fest Regatta, a parade and live music during the four-day celebration
Young children could participate in activities both Friday and Saturday, from tours of public safety vehicles, regatta challenges, a petting zoo, inflatables and face painting. Adults were able to take part several events, including a wine and beer tasting event and a street dance Saturday evening.
While some residents like Jim Fountaine enjoy purchasing goodies at the bake sale and running the Kenyon Lions food truck featuring its widely recognized brats during Rose Fest, others had their eyes set on a different event.
Jean Hiner, resident of Kenyon since 1952 and two-year resident June Axelson both agree on their favorite Rose Fest event — the parade. Judging by the groups of people scattered along the parade route, many others may share the same opinion.
Led by the Kenyon Police Department, Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, grand marshal Larry Tatge and mayor Doug Henke, Saturday's parade will filled with local organizations/businesses like Security State Bank, Kenyon Snodrifters Snowmobile Club, Pregnancy Options, Mary's Rustic Rose, Kenyon Veterinary Clinic, Ag Partners, Schwake Seeds, North Memorial Health, Sunrise Kids Daycare (in loving memory of Michele Seifert), Central Farm Services, SIFT Thrift Store, All Seasons Community Services, Speedway, River Country Cooperative, Plymold and Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, band and volleyball team.
Along with fleets of trucks from the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, other organizations represented Wanamingo and West Concord. Morristown Dam Days royalty waved to parade attendees on Saturday afternoon as well.
Osman Shriners entertained attendees with tricks and figure-8 performances. Units included were Osman Shrine: Legion of Honor, Provost, Dragon Patrol, Oriental Band, Temple, Mighty Mites, Daddy-Os, Cycle Patrol, Shriners 4-Wheelers, 1923 Circus Calliope and Merry Medics.