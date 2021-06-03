Mayo Clinic Health System is expecting to launch a new mobile health clinic that will expand services by increasing outreach and provide access to health care directly to patients. The mobile clinic is 39 feet long and 8.5 feet wide and features two exam rooms, on-site laboratory, pharmacy services, one slide-out wall to expand workspace, wheelchair lift, blood draw chair, two medical grade vaccine freezer, medical grade refrigerator, satellite communications system, restroom and mobile hotspot. (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System)