Although local communities of Kenyon and West Concord are a quieter these days, with residents staying home and following social distancing orders, some residents have let their creativity shine.
Anyone driving through neighborhoods or taking a walk to enjoy some fresh air may notice different objects in some people's windows, from hearts to teddy bears.
Many residents picked up on viral trends shared on social media sites. Mandy Gill of Bismarck, North Dakota, started the #aworldofhearts Facebook page as a way to show support from home without coming into contact with others. On the page, she encourages other to make paper hearts to put in their windows.
Rachel Cline, Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School teacher, and her 4-year-old son Jaxson not only made hearts for their window, but went around their neighborhood looking for others who have participated. Rachel says Jaxson cut out the hearts and decorated their window himself.
A unique characteristic of the World of Hearts is that anyone no matter their age, can participate.
Donna Fitzgerald, an alumni of Kenyon and resident of West Concord, says her mother, LaMae Erler, shows support to all by placing hearts on her window.
Another popular trend encourages parents/caregivers to take their children on a bear hunt.
The hunt is based on the popular book “Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen. Residents were encouraged to place a teddy bear in their window or on their front porch to be seen by those who might be out for a neighborhood walk or a car ride around the neighborhood.
Cline says she and her children also participated in the bear hunt, noting that there were many at one point along Trondheim Road. Several businesses, including the Kenyon Public Library and Security State Bank of Kenyon participated by placing teddy bears in their windows.
Another activity that may be in store for local communities in lieu of the upcoming Easter celebration is an Easter egg hunt that follows the same guidelines as the bear hunt.