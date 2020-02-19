Kenyon Administrator Mark Vahlsing was not selected to be St. James city manager.
The St. James City Council selected Clarkfield City Administrator Amanda Glass for the position Feb. 10 following interviews and a closed meeting. Vahlsing had been one of four finalists for the spot.
Earlier in the day, candidates had panel interviews with department heads, community members, and members of the City Council, as well as a luncheon with community members and leaders. Each candidate was asked 18 questions to answer in a 45-minute session.
The other two unsuccessful candidates finalists were Milaca/Ogilvie City Manager Tammy Pfaff and Saint Peter Community Development Director Rosten “Russ” Wille.