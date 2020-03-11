Although the construction bids for Red Wing Avenue street and utility improvements came in higher than the estimates provided by city engineers Joe Rhein and Derek Olinger, the Kenyon City Council opted to award the bid to Wencl Construction Inc. — the lowest bidder.
A note from Olinger to City Administrator Mark Vahlsing indicated bids were received and opened at Kenyon City Hall March 5 for the Red Wing project.
Four bids were received: Wencl Construction, Inc. of Owatonna at $3.21 million; A-l Excavating, Inc. of Bloomer, Wisconsin, at $3.29 million; BCM Construction Inc. of Faribault at $3.41 million; and Elcor Construction of Rochester at $4.06 million. Bids were about 9.4% over the projected costs of the engineer's $2.93 million estimate.
Olinger wrote in the note, "As we understand, construction items using concrete have increased quite substantially in this past year. In addition, the costs associated with deeper sanitary sewer installation required for this project introduce additional risk for bidders, which the increased risk results in overall higher construction costs."
He said there are three blocks which have deeper segments of sanitary sewer linings, that range from 25 to 30 feet deep — on average, the minimum depth of sanitary sewer lines should be six feet measured from the top of the pipe to finished grade (finished ground level). Issues that may arise during the removal of the sewer lines are more of a big deal since it's so deep, which creates more risks.
The increased cost estimates could be due to the market for construction projects. Olinger said at the time of bid opening, there were also 11 other projects open for bid.
"There is a lot of other projects out there," Olinger said. "There's a lot of work out there. That could indicate why the numbers increased a bit."
Mobilization, which covers costs for contractors to move their crew in and out and things like up-front purchases of material, were the main piece of the project Rhein said caused the biggest discrepancy in their projected estimates, especially due to the increase in construction material costs. By taking out the mobilization piece, the projected estimates came within 1-2% of the actual estimates. Olinger said the estimates may be a reflection of how much the Red Wing Avenue project costs. Rhein added contractors are not competing over a small amount of work, since there's so much work out there.
An overview of financing options was also presented for the council to look over. A resolution did not require the council to decide the financing plan they will choose, but they left the meeting with a pretty good idea of what direction they are headed.
Amidst the higher than expected bids, the council opted to continue with including Fourth Street and Alleyway improvements to the project. The council was given the option to rebid after removing some items of the project or approving the low bidder and of the alternates — Fourth Street or the alleyway.
Rhein and Olinger will work with City Attorney Scott Riggs to get the construction contracts ready over the next several weeks.
Allowing chickens in residential areas
A letter was received from Kenyon resident Gideon Johnson in Kenyon to allow chickens in residential areas. The letter addressed initial concerns that Vahlsing had confirmed were brought up in the past, like noise (roosters), odors and containment.
Johnson proposed the following ordinance and rules in regard to owning chickens in residential zoned areas of Kenyon:
- A maximum of 10 chickens allowed, roosters are prohibited, chickens must remain in a fenced in areas, unless an owner is present and coops must be properly maintained — entailing they they are to stay in good repair and be regularly cleaned.
After further consideration, the council opted to leave the ordinance, which only allows chickens on agricultural land, as is.
In regard to the chicken ordinance, council member John Mortensen said while it sounds like Johnson would be a good caretaker of the chickens, that doesn't mean all future owners of chickens would do the same. He also acknowledged the time and detail included in the letter. In the past, Mortensen said this has been brought up, noting more problems arise when neighbors look to sell their home.
Councilor Tom Gard addressed concerns the chickens may bring predators into town, making it both harmful to smaller pets and children. He recommended the look into renting/buying a piece of land outside of town, from a farmer to set up a coop where it is permitted.