Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan announced Monday that senior sCaroline Doehling and Michael Pliscott have been selected to represent the school in the academics, arts and athletics award program known as Triple “A.”
“Michael and Caroline are two students who have represented K-W Schools and the Kenyon and Wanamingo communities in a positive way,” said Ryan. :Michael is a high achieving student who has always looked for ways to challenge himself academically. He has grown his leadership skills by pursuing local and regional FFA leadership positions. He has not been afraid to take on new challenges including joining the soccer program as a eighth grader and the wrestling team for the first time as a senior.
“Caroline is also an excellent student who has excelled in the classroom. She has been very involved in band and choir along with other leadership roles at K-W High School. She served as a captain of the soccer team for three years. When something needs to get done, Caroline is a student her peers and teachers lean on! She has also served as a student representative on the K-W School Board since her junior year. Michael and Caroline have been very involved students in many different areas at K-W High School and will graduate prepared and excited to take on their next challenge.”
AAA was established in 1988 and is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. In order to qualify, a high school senior must have a “B” or better GPA and must participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the MSHSL’s member schools and administrative regions.
Michael, son of Duane Pliscott, of Kenyon, and Kathryn Johnson, of East Bethel, has been involved in soccer, wrestling, track, robotics, band, student council, math team, FFA and National Honor Society.
In the classroom, he has challenged himself academically with a rigorous course load including AP and College in the School classes. He has a 4.239 weighted GPA. Michael plans to attend the University of Minnesota for applied economics and is intending to audition to be part of the University of Minnesota Marching Band.
“From learning new notes in band and a new topic in an AP class to building a soccer team from the ground up, if there is anything I have learned during my high school career, it is resilience,” Pliscott wrote in his application.
“This skill helped me substantially in my journey through FFA. During my application for region office, I faced many hard interview questions that my AP courses and decision making skills developed in the arts Kenyon-Wanamingo and athletics allowed me to answer with glowing confidence. My successes in FFA have to be credited to my learning experiences and difficult lessons I had before I ran for region office. The struggles I faced before made my application process much easier. Now that I am here, I have to continue making hard decisions I would never have the confidence to make without the encouragement soccer and band brought me. During this time of uncertainty, when we are not even sure if we will be able to do sports or even see our classmates and teachers in person for the rest of the year, my developed resilience has helped me remain hopeful.”
“Even when there are numerous distractions right in front of me, I still love to pick up my instrument during my normal band time and play a familiar tune or one I would be playing if I was in person. I truly owe my coaches, instructors, and teachers everything, for pushing me to become the best person I could be and to never give up.”
Caroline, daughter of Dennis and Sandy Doehling of rural Kenyon, has been involved in soccer, basketball, track, band, choir, student council, knowledge bowl and National Honor Society.
In the classroom, Doehling has challenged herself academically with a rigorous course load including AP and College in the School classes. She has a 4.229 weighted GPA. Caroline plans to attend Winona State University and is undecided on a major at this point.
“I have had countless opportunities regarding these extracurriculars. I have made my friends while in the different groups and I have had some of my greatest challenges in them,” she wrote in her application. “I love being involved in teams; I find great joy in building group relationships. I have learned through these efforts to be a better leader; knowing when to lead and when to follow. It has taught me patience, especially for those who are not as skilled as others.”
“I have learned that dedication to a team requires sacrificing personal ambitions and short-term gain for the greater cause. And I have learned to be kinder. Not only have I been influenced by these, but they have shaped me into the person I am today. Without realizing it, I was learning life lessons; in band and choir, I was learning to work with others, in sports, I was learning to never give up, and I was learning to work my hardest through my academics. I will carry these lessons throughout my college career. My teachers and coaches have been a fundamental part of who I am today. I will be forever grateful for my family and friends who have guided me through these last four years. I wouldn’t be the same person if I didn’t have academics, the arts or athletics.”