When it comes to the 4-H Dog Project, there are many aspects Hayden Poquette enjoys.
A Wanamingo resident and member of the Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club, Poquette has become more active in the dog project in the last few years and took on a greater leadership role. It was through his involvement in the dog project, service to the community and community school/involvement that he was awarded the 2021 Minnesota 4-H Dog Project Outstanding Youth Leader this year.
The annual statewide award is given to a 4-H youth in Minnesota based on leadership, contributions to the project, service to the community and community/school involvement.
Poquette was recognized at the Minnesota State 4-H Dog Show in September, and was recently awarded his plaque by Goodhue County 4-H Dog Project Leader Shelly Strusz.
Goodhue County 4-H states the county’s dog project is for 4-H youth interested in learning how to care for, show and train their dogs. Poquette provided informational and fun handouts to each session and provided incentives to youth to complete the worksheets.
He also assisted in teaching rally obedience to beginning participants. This work was also recognized at the Goodhue County Fair in August, where he was awarded Grand Champion for this Youth Leadership project.
Strusz, a youth leader in the dog project for 10 years, says Poquette added a new aspect to the dog project with the handouts. He’s already developed some ideas on how to improve for next summer, to create different handouts to include children who are too young to be involved in 4-H, but attend practice with their families.
Poquette first began serving as a youth leader in 2019, and Strusz says he was instrumental in helping plan a Fun Show during 2019 to be held in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the dog project team was unable to fulfill that goal.
In 2021, Poquette took it upon himself to develop and search for informational and fun handouts for all Goodhue County 4-H Dog Training youth. A total of nine training sessions were held, and Strusz said he prepared two to three different worksheets or informative handouts available for each youth. Information included on the sheets were either about caring for dogs, showmanship, obedience/agility training, veterinary care of dogs and others.
Sheets included fun and informative quizzes, dog crossword puzzles, dog drawings, showmanship questions and many more. Strusz added he provided treats for each youth that showed they attempted to do the worksheets. Youth were then encouraged to put their sheets in a binder to help them in further studies and encourage learning about their dog.
Lifelong skills
Poquette, a 4-H’er since kindergarten, has come to enjoy participating in the dog project to train, spend time with his dog, and compete at the county and state dog show.
“I think this is one of the simplest and most enjoyable aspects of the project … Spending so much time training with a dog creates a bond between the trainer and the dog, which makes it all the more enjoyable when performing well,” said Poquette of what he enjoys about the dog project.
As a member of the dog project development committee, Poquette assisted in organizing aspects of the dog project, as well as devising new events or improvements to the project in order to bring in new members.
He liked being able to encourage more kids to get into the project and be able to experience the same enjoyment he had, and to watch the development of younger 4-H’ers as they progress through the project, from their first practice to competing in the dog show.
“Since I’ve demonstrated and taught some of the events to the 4-H’ers, getting to see that progress is extra rewarding, as I can see parts of my teaching paying off,” said Poquette.
A 4-H’er since kindergarten and first year University of Minnesota student, Poquette has also shown leadership and community involvement in a number of areas like church activities, school, FFA and 4-H. He believes it’s important for kids to be involved in their communities, as it instills great values and helps them be more respectable, responsible and generous.
“These values are the foundation for great leaders, which combined with other skills, many of which can also be learnt from serving the community, can result in a highly successful individual,” said Poquette of the importance of community involvement.
While honored to have received the award, Poquette says it would not have been possible without the help of many individuals who have assisted him during the project, like those who helped organize/manage dog training and the dog shows. He feels especially thankful for Strusz, who assisted him with the project by helping gather materials and make sure they get to each 4-H’er, alongside teacher/leading him in the dog project over the years.
From his involvement in the dog and leadership projects, Poquette says he has learned multiple new skills which have benefited him in his life so far, and will likely continue to benefit him in the future. The leadership project has helped him become more social and outgoing, which he says has been useful in college for meeting/making new friends and connections. Time management and organization skills have also improved for Poquette, which have also helped greatly with his schooling.
Strusz, too, has noticed kids who participate in the 4-H dog project are more confident in themselves and their abilities, and are also able to communicate better, even with the large range of ages. Strusz also reminds kids that no matter what they do in life, they can always have a dog.