When people think of October, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, costumes and candy often come to mind. For Kenyon-Wanamingo alumnus Brian Christensen, who has always shared a love for pumpkins and carving them into intricate sculptures, his recollections of the month of October are slightly different.
Last year, the Kenyon native answered a call for artists at the Minnesota Zoo, where Passion for Pumpkins hosts a show called 'The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular,' escalating his devotion for carving pumpkins into sculptures. In the absence of that event this year, Christensen was able to put his creative efforts toward carving a Knight-themed pumpkin after receiving a request from K-W's 5-12 Instructional Coach/Dean Cheryl Dahl to bring a fun twist to K-W's Homecoming celebrations.
Dahl said she follows Christensen's Facebook page, The Sketchy Rebel, and always enjoys seeing his artwork. She also remembered that he carved pumpkins for the Minnesota Zoo in the past. Due to COVID-19, Dahl said some of K-W's regular homecoming activities had to be modified, so the Student Council came up with a pumpkin carving contest everyone could participate in safely.
"This made me think of Brian’s talent, so I contacted him to see if he would be interested and was so excited that he agreed to make us a pumpkin," said Dahl. "I knew it would be amazing. And I thought it was pretty special that he was K-W alumni!"
After having to wait an entire year to be able to carve pumpkins again, Christensen was heartbroken to find out that the show at the Minnesota Zoo wasn't going to happen this year. This made Dahl's request even more special.
"When Cheryl reached out about creating a fun homecoming-themed pumpkin for the school, I was ecstatic to have an opportunity to put one out for people to see in my home community," said Christensen.
With this particular design, Christensen said he chose to include poses that showcase strength and honor, two core values of a K-W Knight. The pumpkin itself, he says, is a small sample of what happens at the Zoo in a typical October.
The school spirit pumpkin was on display in the K-W Auditorium during Homecoming week, and also for those able to attend the football game Friday night. Throughout the course of the week, Dahl said the students were drawn to Christensen's creation and couldn't believe someone could create such fabulous artwork out of a gourd.
"It is a beautiful work of art and I am amazed at his talent," added Dahl.
A fundamental art form
Christensen says he's been an artist for as long as he can remember, though he received minimal formal training. He primarily works with graphite on paper, but has experience with a plethora of traditional mediums.
"Graphite, to me, seems to be the most fundamental art form there is and the base measurement in determining success in other mediums — no matter the medium I end up using for a piece it nearly always begins with a pencil," said Christensen of his preference of media.
The K-W-themed pumpkin took Christensen about 10 hours to create. To incorporate different colors into the pumpkins, the pumpkin skin acts as the neutral mid-tone. If he needs to go darker, Christensen said he uses an alcohol-based black ink, usually a Sharpie marker diluted with isopropyl alcohol.
"This allows the tones to remain transparent for the light to pass through. Anything lighter than the skin tone of the pumpkin is achieved by either carving into the pumpkin with a clay sculpting tool or by simply sanding with sandpaper to remove or gradient the skin," said Christensen of the process.
In a non-pandemic year, the Zoo's Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is a spectacle of over 5,000 lit up pumpkins. Last year, Christensen was fortunate enough to be one of the artists creating the intricate Jack O'Lanterns for the show. He said he created somewhere between 30-40 pieces for the show over the course of the month, with each piece ranging from four to 30 hours to complete and taking on a story of its own.
"It was quite amazing and magical what happened at the Zoo last year," said Christensen. "To date, that has been the only pumpkin-related event that I have been a part of but I am so excited for the coming years."