For the communities of Wanamingo, Goodhue, Mazeppa, Pine Island and Zumbrota, the topic of wastewater treatment will be prevalent for the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday, the cities' staff, councils and engineers met to discuss the feasibility of moving forward with a regional sanitary district that would ultimately lead to a new wastewater treatment plant serving each of the five. It's expected that a collaboration would lower treatment costs and decrease each city's expenditures. There's also is a higher chance state bonding dollars could be secured with a regional project of this size.
A sanitary district is a governmental authority created to resolve a regional pollution problem by providing a system for collecting, conveying, pumping, treating and disposing of domestic sewage, garbage and industrial waste. Created by the Office of Administration Hearings, a county board or special legislation, a sanitary district is governed by a board of managers.
Locally, the communities of Dover, Eyota and St. Charles, as well as Plainview and Elgin have already formed sanitary sewer districts.
The proposed collaboration began more than a year ago when Goodhue and Zumbrota staff met to consider Goodhue pumping its wastewater to Zumbrota, as replacing the plant within 10 years is a bit of a stretch for Goodhue.
Once the two cities began gathering data, they learned other nearby cities had similar issues. That's when Pine Island, Wanamingo and Mazeppa were brought into the discussion. Since August in 2020, monthly meetings were held with staff to explore the idea further.
Though the neighboring communities interested in the regional sewer district share a different set of issues with their wastewater plants, all five need either upgrades/replacements in the next five to 10 years.
Wanamingo City Administrator Michael Boulton estimates the city's current facility, built in the mid-1960s, will need to be replaced within 10 years. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency estimates the life expectancy of most facilities is 20 years. Replacement will also be needed within 10 years for Goodhue, while Zumbrota would need upgrades in 10 years, Mazeppa within five years and Pine Island in five to seven years.
Aside from the benefits, a sanitary sewer district could potentially bring stricter discharge limits and loss of local control since industrial/commercial/residential allocation is controlled by the district, as opposed to the city.
Councils are urged to submit a non-binding resolution of support by March 31, so those leading the project can formulate realistic numbers and prepare a feasibility study.
Once designated councils commit to being included in the district, meetings will be scheduled with local state senators and representatives in April/May to request their support for state bonding dollars in preparation for the 2022 session. In Minnesota, the state used proceeds from the sale of bonds to pay the cost of construction projects that are approved by the legislature. The bonding bills require a 50% local match requirement and are often very competitive. Other sources might include various grants and funds.
Another meeting is slated to be scheduled for April/May with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on limits and funding. City councils are expected to authorize their contribution for feasibility study in May, with completion and evaluation of the study taking place in May/June. An official resolution of support to proceed with the regional sewer district will be needed by the councils in July/August. A more in-depth facility plan is tentatively planned for this fall.