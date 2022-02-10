On Dec. 2, 2021, a Deputy made contact with a vehicle at Kwik Trip in Pine Island. The Deputy observed a female, who he knew had multiple warrants, hiding in the back seat of a vehicle. The driver and another occupant who had entered the store came out and the Deputy began speaking with the two of them about the female hiding. While speaking with them he heard someone running behind him. At this point, the Deputy observed the wanted female fleeing on foot from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued.
While chasing the wanted female on foot she began spraying an unknown substance at the Deputy causing his eyes, mouth and face to burn and he began having difficulty seeing. The Deputy was able to catch up to her and took her to the ground in a front yard on Main Street. The wanted female continued to spray the substance at the Deputy while he was trying to gain control of her arms and subsequently the substance was getting into his mouth making it difficult for him to breathe. The Deputy was able to struggle though the burn to hold her to the ground when Citizen Grant Rappe happened to be driving by in a milk truck. Grant stopped the truck and asked the Deputy if he needed help, to which he replied yes. Grant ran over to the Deputy's location and assisted the Deputy in getting the female’s arms in a position that they were able to finally handcuff her and control her until other deputies arrived.
For his heroic actions, a crisis was averted when he recognized the need for assistance for the Deputy and for stepping up to assist until other officers arrived. For these actions, Grant Rappe is awarded the Citizen’s Medal of Commendation.