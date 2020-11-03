In January, two of Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board's seats will be filled with newcomers, followed by one incumbent.
In Tuesday's election, incumbent Jamie Sommer received 1,318 votes (18.6%) and A.J. Lindell received 1,341 votes (18.9%) and Ben Bakken received the most votes at 1,577 (22.3%). Candidates James Jarvis, Michelle Wood and Sherry Eichler followed behind with 1,152; 1,074 and 580 votes, respectively.
Kenyon-Wanamingo School District stretches to 17 precincts, including one township in Dodge County, nine townships and three cities in Goodhue County, three townships in Rice County and one township in Steele County.
Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board Chair Marilyn Syverson said Monday she's always pleased to see several candidates file for the board, as it's a sign of a healthy community involvement and interest in public schools.
"Standing up for public schools is a rewarding experience," said Syverson.
In a prior interview, Bakken said his top priority as a School Board member is to be financially responsible in addressing declining enrollment, and understanding why the district has been losing students to neighboring districts. If budget cuts become necessary, Bakken said it's always best to have open and honest conversations and look at the big picture.
His role in working in sales for College City Beverage requires him to excel at a key items such as relationships, communication and being responsible with budgets, all skills that he believes translate well in regards to daily responsibilities as school board member.
Lindell also stressed the importance of finding creative ways to increase enrollment in the district during a previous interview, since schools need to be a jewel in the crown of communities.
Through serving as a lawyer, Lindell says he's learned to approach each issue with an open mind, active listening skills and critical thinking. Among many other qualities, Lindell says he has a well-rounded background supporting academics, fine arts and athletics through various roles.
Sommer's top priorities, as described in a previous interview, will continue to be the budget and enrollment, as she believes they go hand in hand, and as board members, are commissioned to be good stewards with voters money.
She feels qualified to serve as a School Board member due to her passion for both the school district and communities, and hopes to see both thrive and be the best they can be.