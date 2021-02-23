For the Melissa and Alfredo Nunez family, 19 year residents of Kenyon, purchasing the old BP/Motor Mart building is a dream they have been working toward since 2017.
Melissa and Alfredo, owners of the beloved bright, yellow food truck known as Che Che's Lunchera, bought the building from former BP gas station owners Todd and Brenda Angelstad in November 2020. Since then, Melissa says there have numerous ideas running to enhance the lot and hope to move inside the building in the next few years.
"We ended up buying the place so we would have a permanent place in Kenyon, so we never had to leave," said Melissa. "We opened the lunch truck for our community. We've always wanted to stay here."
There is a lot of work to be done on the building and the Nunezes do not expect all improvements to be complete right away.
"We enjoy working in the lunch truck and with COVID we don't want to put something in the building and have to shut down," said Melissa. "We have a lot of loans to pay off and are taking little steps."
Overflowing support
Above all, Melissa says they are thankful for the community's support.
"We are grateful to be in Kenyon and we love our community, without them we would not be here," said Melissa. "We really appreciate everything everyone's done through COVID for us. We'll all get through it."
Che Che's customers have returned the appreciation and gratitude for the Nunez family and are excited for their future in Kenyon. Kim Helgeson, in a post on The Kenyon Leader's Facebook page, expressed her support for Che Che's newest venture and hopes more of the community will show their support when they move into a building.
Che Che's is a huge benefit to the community, says Vicki Wolkenhauer Amundson, who encouraged all to support local businesses.
Since they have been so successful selling food from their truck, Mare Phipps hopes they will also have a successful restaurant when the time comes.
Like Phipps, Nancy Parrish, too, shared her excitement for the Nunez family, and said it could not happen to a nicer a family. She also indicates she and her family will continue to support them.
Other satisfied customers like Brianna Dressel have always wondered if the Nunezes plan to stay local and grow their business in Kenyon. She also thanked the Nunez family for their amazing service and for being an asset to the community. Darren Kalvig and Sue Carlsen Albright were both happy at the thought of Che Che's establishing a permanent business in town.
Knowing the Nunez family personally, Shawnna May Bolinger said she is excited for Che Che's to expand their business.
Eagerly anticipating Che Che's next moves, Debby Klatt-Maki has no doubt that whatever the Nunezes do, it will be fantastic.
"I can't wait to see what's in store for that corner next," said Klatt-Maki.
A forever home
Currently, customers can choose to eat their food inside of the BP building or wait for their food from the comfort and warmth of their cars. In the winter time, the Nunezes bring food to the customers so they don't have to order and wait for their food outside in the cold.
Soon after Nunezes bought the building in November, Gov. Tim Walz instituted a ban on indoor dining. Following their annual two-week holiday vacation, they waited to reopen until the governor allowed indoor dining at a reduced capacity. Customers are getting used to being able to eat indoors, and Melissa plans to create additional signage to let them know it's available.
A Che Che's sign is also expected to be set up in place of the former BP sign. Since the truck shuts down in the summer before it gets dark and is only open for one hour before dark in the winter, they weren't too concerned about getting a sign that lights up, though that may be something for the future.
Melissa Nunez said they are also thinking of making more seating available in the summer time, hope to put up a fence where parking used to be at the gas station and possibly move the lunch truck to where it was when they first started, leaving more room for parking in the front area.
"We are hoping to have it done by summer, but with everything going on I don't know for certain. There is nothing set in stone," said Melissa. "If it's not this year it'll be next year."
Though they may not know what the future holds, Melissa says they are just happy to have a forever home and are thankful for everyone's support.
"Everybody's been great, I have no complaints. We're happy everyone comes and supports us and we're happy they support the community. We all have to support each other at the end of the day or we wouldn't have anything here," said Melissa. "I'm thankful Kenyon still has a lot of businesses open, it's a hard time and we all have to stick together and work together."