Schools like Kenyon-Wanamingo are known for holding several spirit weeks throughout the school year filled with dress up days and fun activities to build up excitement in celebration of events like homecoming, Winter Week or FFA Week.
Even though students and staff aren't physically together at school, that doesn't mean they can't show unity by participating in school-wide spirit weeks and dressing up at their homes.
K-W staff implemented a Virtual Spirit Week from April 13-17 for kindergarten through sixth graders. Dress up days included Crazy Hair Day, Sports Day, Hat Day, Beach Day and K-W spirit Day. On Friday, students were also encouraged to participate in a "Read Like a Knight" contest by sending a photo of themselves reading in their K-W spirit wear, they could earn a free book of their choice from Scholastic Books.
On Monday — Crazy Hair Day — both students and staff brought out their wild sides with different hair colors and hairstyles decorated with objects like curled pipe cleaners and cupcake liners.
Student Madison Quam used a variety of hair clips in her crazy, styled hair with wacky ponytails, including clip styles like polka dots, flowers, feathers and glitter. Unique to Quam's hair were two unicorn horns — one large, shiny and gold and the other small, glittery and rainbow-colored, featuring two ears.
While Sienne Carel's hair resembled a nest with plastic Easter eggs on top and Taylor Groth's looked like a cupcake, with cupcake liners around two small buns on both sides of her head, similar to her mom's, Carrie Groth.
Savannah Metcalf fastened several ponytails with scrunchies in her hair and placed them in unusual places close to her forehead, while Carter Sivahop colored part of his hair red for the occasion.
Students weren't the only ones who brought out their wacky-hair-game.Staff members also participated in the fun dress up day. Fifth- and sixth-grade teacher Blair Reynolds placed four, small pigtails in his hair, while kindergarten teacher Krista Swanson used hair clips to put her long hair in a wacky style.
Third-grade teacher Valerie Ashland also used clips and ribbons to make her short hair stick straight out.
Elementary music teacher Jan Strand joined in on the fun by taking a photo of her hair while sitting upside down. Fourth-grade teacher Jena LeTourneau put her hair inside of a plastic Coca-Cola bottle to make it seem like her hair was being poured into the plastic cup attached to the side of her head. Some other staff members used crazy-styled wigs, wacky ponytails and placed her hair around a pop can to create their masterpieces.
On Tuesday, students and staff spread their Minnesota pride far and wide by sporting their Vikings, Twins, Wild and Knights apparel to celebrate Sports Day. Some students, like the Ashland's third-grade class, wore their favorite hat — both handmade, classic, bright and wiggly — on Wednesday, pretended they were at the beach Thursday and showed their school spirit on Friday wearing Knights apparel or colors, while reading a book.