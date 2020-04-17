Schools like Kenyon-Wanamingo are known for holding several spirit weeks throughout the school year filled with dress up days and fun activities to build up excitement in celebration of events like homecoming, Winter Week or FFA Week. 

Even though students and staff aren't physically together at school, that doesn't mean they can't show unity by participating in school-wide spirit weeks and dressing up at their homes.

K-W staff implemented a Virtual Spirit Week from April 13-17 for kindergarten through sixth graders. Dress up days included Crazy Hair Day, Sports Day, Hat Day, Beach Day and K-W spirit Day. On Friday, students were also encouraged to participate in a "Read Like a Knight" contest by sending a photo of themselves reading in their K-W spirit wear, they could earn a free book of their choice from Scholastic Books. 

Student Crazy Hair.jpg

Some hairstyles featured an Easter theme, complete with a nest and Easter eggs or placed ponytails in unusual spots, while others used shiny, glittery and brightly colored hair clips around the central piece of her crazy hairdo — a gold unicorn horn. (Photos courtesy of Sandra Sahl and Stacy Carel)

On Monday — Crazy Hair Day — both students and staff brought out their wild sides with different hair colors and hairstyles decorated with objects like curled pipe cleaners and cupcake liners. 

Crazy Hair! (3)-1.jpg

Pipe cleaners, mohawks and bright colors were also used by several students. (Photo courtesy of Krista Swanson)

Student Madison Quam used a variety of hair clips in her crazy, styled hair with wacky ponytails, including clip styles like polka dots, flowers, feathers and glitter. Unique to Quam's hair were two unicorn horns — one large, shiny and gold and the other small, glittery and rainbow-colored, featuring two ears.

While Sienne Carel's hair resembled a nest with plastic Easter eggs on top and Taylor Groth's looked like a cupcake, with cupcake liners around two small buns on both sides of her head, similar to her mom's, Carrie Groth.

Savannah Metcalf fastened several ponytails with scrunchies in her hair and placed them in unusual places close to her forehead, while Carter Sivahop colored part of his hair red for the occasion. 

Carrie & Taylor Groth hair.jpg

Cupcake liners were used by some students and staff to create their crazy hairstyle. Pictured from left, Taylor and Carrie Groth, K-W social worker. (Photo courtesy of Katy Schuerman)
Staff Crazy Hair

Third grade teacher Valerie Ashland uses various clips and ribbons to create her crazy hairstyle, while Elementary School music teacher Jan Strand shows off her crazy upside-down-hairdo. Fifth and sixth grade teacher Blair Reynolds puts his hair in mini ponytails to join in on the fun, while fourth grade teacher Jena LeTourneau steps up to the challenge. (Photos courtesy of Krista Swanson and Katy Schuerman) 

Students weren't the only ones who brought out their wacky-hair-game.Staff members also participated in the fun dress up day. Fifth- and sixth-grade teacher Blair Reynolds placed four, small pigtails in his hair, while kindergarten teacher Krista Swanson used hair clips to put her long hair in a wacky style.

Third-grade teacher Valerie Ashland also used clips and ribbons to make her short hair stick straight out. 

Elementary music teacher Jan Strand joined in on the fun by taking a photo of her hair while sitting upside down. Fourth-grade teacher Jena LeTourneau put her hair inside of a plastic Coca-Cola bottle to make it seem like her hair was being poured into the plastic cup attached to the side of her head. Some other staff members used crazy-styled wigs, wacky ponytails and placed her hair around a pop can to create their masterpieces. 

Sports Day (3)-2.jpg

Ariel sports both her Knights T-ball shirt and her gear, while others wear Twins and Vikings apparel for Sports Day. (Photo courtesy of Krista Swanson) 

On Tuesday, students and staff spread their Minnesota pride far and wide by sporting their Vikings, Twins, Wild and Knights apparel to celebrate Sports Day. Some students, like the Ashland's third-grade class, wore their favorite hat — both handmade, classic, bright and wiggly — on Wednesday, pretended they were at the beach Thursday and showed their school spirit on Friday wearing Knights apparel or colors, while reading a book. 

Sports Day (3)-1.jpg

Minnesota pride was spread far and wide on Tuesday in celebration of Sports Day during K-W's Virtual Spirit Week. (Photo courtesy of Krista Swanson)
Piper-Virtual Beach Day.jpg

Piper's outfit for Beach Day is complete with a shiny, mermaid-style dress and sunglasses. (Photo courtesy of Valerie Ashland)
Hat Day.jpg

Hats came in all shapes and sizes on Wednesday for Hat Day. (Photo courtesy of Valerie Ashland) 
KW Spirit Day.jpg

Three of Valerie Ashland's third grade students participate in Friday's challenge to take a photo of themselves reading in their K-W spirit wear. (Photo courtesy of Valerie Ashland)

©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

