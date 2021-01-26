Chloe Ament would rather pick up a skein of yarn, a crochet hook and a challenging pattern, over the playing with the latest toy or palette of makeup.
At age 6, Chloe, the daughter of Jeff and Bailey Ament, of Kenyon, saw her grandmother crocheting and thought it would be a fun hobby to pick up. Since then, she’s spent a lot of time talking and visiting with her grandmother. Now 13, Chloe has crocheted numerous hats, scarves, stuffed animals and much more for family, friends and customers.
Over the years, Bailey says it has been fun watching Chloe crochet pieces of yarn into winter hats, bag holders for plastic bags, unicorns, blankets, pony-tail hats and dish scrubbers.
“If she can find a pattern, she can really make anything,” said Bailey. “…I don’t think she’ll ever stop crocheting.”
Once Chloe picked up a crochet hook, it took about a week before she was doing simple stitches.
“I’m a fast learner, if I see something I can pick it up and do it right away,” said Chloe.
A calming hobby
The experience has not only been a time of learning for Chloe, but also for her mom. Though Bailey did not succeed at knitting/crocheting once she was given a quick lesson, she has picked up a lot from Chloe. Most recently, Bailey and Chloe have been learning about the different types of yarn and how that can impact a project. Types of wool yarn is good for practicing stitches and forgiving of mistakes, cotton yarn is good for warm weather projects, acrylic yarn is affordable and widely available and crochet thread is good for delicate projects, like doilies.
Chloe’s thoughts for where her earnings would go to have since changed. Bailey said before, her objective was just to earn money, but now anything she receives from selling her crocheted items goes toward her Washington, D.C., trip for school. Bailey created a Facebook group, called “Chloe’s Creations,” where those interested in viewing Chloe’s completed projects or ordering a special project can go.
One other perk to Chloe’s beloved pastime is that it helps her with her anxiety. Bailey noticed when Chloe gets anxious, especially throughout the course of learning in an online format since March she begins crocheting to ease her mind.
“When we were in crazy, crazy lockdown, it was constant going and going,” said Bailey. “But if it helps with anxiety, that’s great. That’s the only thing we’ve been able to find that is her outlet. She doesn’t like to do sports, so that’s her thing. She likes to use her mind and be creative. She’s also now taken to her Xbox, so she’ll play games and pick up her crochet hook when she gets bored with the video games. I’d say 90% of the time when you walk into her bedroom she’s crocheting.”
Cynthia Gilbertson, owner of Northfield Yarn, said though she hasn’t noticed an increase in young people knitting or crocheting, she agrees that these types of hobbies are calming.
“Many of my customers tell me their projects have helped them get through this difficult time,” said Gilbertson. “And at the beginning of the shutdown last year, when only “essential services” were allowed to be open, I heard from a lot of customers that they considered us essential.”
A productive past time
Bailey believes Chloe’s crocheting truly helps her with life skills by learning to create something from a piece of yarn, as well as the value of money. More specifically, when Chloe was deciding how much she wanted the unicorns to be sold for, she suggested the same amount the supplies cost, even though it took her one week to make it.
“I’m trying to get her to realize what her projects are worth, since yes, the supplies cost that much, but her time is also valuable,” added Bailey.
Chloe hopes to one day take on crocheting for a job, as she feels it would be something she would actually like to keep up. Throughout her time crocheting, Bailey also encourages Chloe to be proud of herself, as there aren’t many 13 year olds who have their own side business.
Early on, Chloe would hide her skeins of yarn and crocheting hooks when friends came over in fear of being judged. But once she started accumulating materials, Bailey told Chloe they just couldn’t hide it anymore. That, Bailey says, was a great decision as Chloe realized her happiness wasn’t dependent on what others think.
Often times, Chloe can be found with two to three skeins of yarn and her current project while seasonal camping with her family or watching her sister’s cheerleading competitions.
“People just look at her in awe of what she’s doing at her age,” says Bailey
For others her age interested in crocheting or knitting, Chloe recommends it to those looking to productively pass time. Moving forward, there are an array of projects Chloe hopes to complete from a granny-square blanket to other types of stuffed animals, like a turtle, though her options are endless.
“You just have to have a lot of patience,” said Chloe.