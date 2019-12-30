The cities of Kenyon and Wanamingo, along with Kenyon-Wanamingo School District officials, move into 2020 with lots of changes to look forward to.
In Kenyon, contractors will begin construction on Kenyon Business Park and Red Wing Avenue improvements. The Kenyon Police Department will begin updating their new facility to a more professional, accessible and inviting space. Wanamingo residents will see the construction of major projects such as the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 56 and 60, as well as improvements to “alligator-cracked” roads around the city. City officials will also release the new logo design made by a local designer.
At Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, students, staff and teachers will begin to see some changes. As Superintendent Jeff Pesta begins the transition of training in new interim Superintendent David Thompson, K-W will get used to seeing a different face in the halls. Due to necessary budget cuts after the referendum failed in November, administrative staff will begin to see reductions. K-W will also host the school’s first track meet at the newly renovated outdoor track in April.
Kenyon Business Park
2020 will bring the beginning of construction of two major projects in Kenyon, which City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said will take up a lot of the city’s time and resources.
The newly named Kenyon Business Park will begin its primary construction in the summer, with final completion tentatively scheduled for June 2021.
The project was initially guided under the leadership of the late Mayor Mike Engel. The Kenyon Economic Development Authority purchased a 30-acre piece of land in the southeast corner of town along County Road 12 in 2017. The land, currently used for agriculture, is reported to be well-drained.
The EDA authorized the city to begin platting the property to identify potential parcels for later sale for $85,000 at its April meeting.
There are three phases identified in the development, although they will not be carried out in this order. Phase one establishes streets, sewer, water and electric service. The second phase covers work inside the park, and phase three is the preparatory work outside the property.
The final layout chosen as the preferred design by the EDA features nine industrial lots with a dedicated area for the stormwater pond in the southwest corner of the property. The future east-west road within the development is proposed to be constructed at a later date, outside of phase one construction.
Initial development includes the three southernmost lots, and using funds to construct a block of roadway and a right-turn lane off County Road 12, extend sanitary sewer and water to the sites and begin development of the park’s stormwater system.
The total cost for the project is now estimated at $2.2 million. In July, the city received a $672,000 Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant, bringing the city’s contribution to $1.53 million.
The DEED program focuses on job creation and retention through the growth of new innovative businesses and organizations, and provides grants to local governments on a competitive basis.
City Engineer Joe Rhein said the industrial park will have a stormwater retention pond taking up approximately 2 acres, most likely at the southwest corner of the development to work with the natural drainage.
Although the park was initially referred to as Kenyon Business Park, the council approved the park name Dec. 10, along with Engel Drive as the name of the street running north and south. The street will be named after Engel for his involvement in the initial development of the park, made as a recommendation from Mayor Doug Henke.
Platting documents for the proposed business park are nearly complete and will be ready to submit to the Planning Commission within the coming weeks. Once this is complete, the names will become official.
Red Wing Avenue
This project, approved by the council in March, involves street and utility improvements on Red Wing Avenue from Second to 10th streets.
The council approved a feasibility study looking into the possibilities of the project for the spring. In May, the council also approved additional road segments — Fourth Street for half a block west of Red Wing Avenue and the alley south of Second Avenue — to be added due to drainage concerns and poor road conditions.
It will also include replacing old service lines and clay sewer pipe along the eight-block stretch. This would likely mean repaving the road at the same time, as well as repairing sidewalks as needed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The total cost of construction, engineering and contingencies — including street and site, sidewalk, sanitary sewer and services, water main and services and the storm sewer — is $3.7 million.
Anticipated improvements include repairs to sanitary and storm sewers, while portions of the water main will be replaced and extended. The street will be reconstructed, along with the replacement of sidewalks and installation of pedestrian ramps.
The plans are set to be finalized by February for approval in order to get bids and plan for construction. A utility design meeting was held to meet with private utility owners to coordinate construction activity and any necessary utility relocation.
After plans have been approved, bids will go out in March, and pending the weather, construction will begin in May.
Kenyon Police Department Relocation
The Kenyon Police Department took over the former public utilities building in 2007. The space, adjoining City Hall, has been workable for years, but Police Chief Lee Sjolander has a long list of issues that make it problematic. It’s why the department is in the beginning stages of a move.
Now, it’s in the process of taking over the former ambulance building less than a block away at 719 Second St.
The 1999 building has mainly been empty since North Ambulance stopped responding out of Kenyon and now serves as on-call officer bedroom, housing miscellaneous Police Department storage, an animal impound and a gathering spot for a local card-playing group.
Within the upcoming year, Sjolander hopes to turn it into a more professional, accessible and inviting space.
Since the current building, built in 1933, was never intended as a police department home, it brings issues unrelated to its age.
One of the biggest problems is Sjolander’s office, which also doubles as an interview room and emergency officer sleeping space.
“It’s really not a private, workable area, and that’s what I’d like to have,” Sjolander said.
He noted to ensure complete privacy for an interview, the current setup requires locking the building down, which can create feelings of being detained and make potential suspects uncomfortable even when they aren’t under arrest and legally free to leave.
The larger office area also poses a privacy issue, since the lack of a formal divide between the officers at the desk makes it easy for anyone to walk behind them.
The evidence room is secure but inefficient, with little space for officers to catalog items or complete other related work. Plus, in the building’s only bathroom, the windows can’t open to provide adequate ventilation and the basement remains underused as storage space due to water problems.
At a September council meeting, Sjolander reviewed a proposed cost estimate for improvements to the former ambulance building and received approval to start building improvements in the fall. The 2019 budget has $12,000 in capital outlay toward building improvements. The 2020 budget has $15,000. A quote for the improvements to the building from L&M Construction noted items that could be completed in 2019 and 2020 based on the budgeted amounts each year.
Although the improvements are a work in progress, Sjolander remains confident that the department’s new headquarters will make things easier for residents and officers in upcoming years.
Highway 57/60 Roundabout
The intersection of highways 60 and 57, on the south end of downtown Wanamingo, could see less crashes after the installation of a roundabout following years of the city pleading for help with the intersection to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
At its April meeting, the Wanamingo City Council approved a roundabout at the intersection. The Minnesota Department of Transportation project plans to spend roughly $2.3 million on the project. This means the roundabout comes at little to no cost to the city, until it takes over maintenance costs.
Prior to the vote, the council hosted an open house, where about 50 residents dropped by to learn about the project and ask questions of MnDOT representatives.
The intersection poses safety concerns for both drivers and pedestrians, especially considering its proximity to downtown. A MnDOT report previously presented to the council noted that a roundabout could reduce crashes by up to 85%. Roundabout supporters note since they force drivers to slow down, roundabouts tend to be more effective than stop signs, since there’s little possibility of speeding through the intersection.
The plans also include new 8-foot-wide segments of trail around the roundabout for pedestrians and bicyclists. MnDOT has agreed to cover the cost of this additional feature, and will also provide lighting to ensure the intersection is easily visible from all angles.
Wanamingo has long-held concerns about drivers speeding through the intersection, creating a dangerous situation for other vehicles as well as pedestrians crossing Main Street.
The story of Highway 60 goes back at least a decade, to 2000 when the industrial park on the south side of the city was constructed. By 2006-2007, the number of commercial and personal vehicles on Highway 60 and crossing north into the main part of town grew exponentially.
At that point, city leaders asked MnDOT for a traffic study and the agency agreed. They unsuccessfully approached MnDOT for a traffic study at the end of 2010-2011.
Since that time, there have been several accidents to bolster the city’s arguments that speeds on Highway 60 are unsafe.
Finally, in 2015, MnDOT presented city officials with a draft of a study that showed traffic has increased and it’s not safe, where they recommended placing a roundabout at the intersection.
Mayor Ryan Holmes and City Administrator Michael Boulton said a roundabout was the solution favored by the City Council. Both the city and MnDOT agreed that signage indicating lower speeds in the city wasn’t going to be enough to slow down traffic, and stop signs would create a greater possibility of collisions without really making crossing Highway 60 any more safe.
For Laurie Musselman, whose daughter was involved in an accident at this intersection a few years ago, the project isn’t just necessary — it’s overdue.
“It’s about time. It’s been bad for a long, long time,” she said. “They needed to do something.”
Construction on the roundabout is currently scheduled for next spring.
Wanamingo road improvement project
At the November Wanamingo City Council meeting, the council unanimously agreed to move ahead with road improvements set to begin next year.
The improvement project is set to fix city roadways with the most wear and tear. It’s been found that existing pavement on Third Street West, Fourth Street and First Avenue south of Centennial Street and the alley have deteriorated. Half of the existing sanitary sewer service connections at the sewer main within the alley are in very poor condition. Portions of the existing sanitary sewer main within the alley are also in poor condition. All need to be replaced, according to engineers.
This approval authorized City Engineer Brandon Theobald to receive bids from contractors for the project. Theobald hopes to hold a final assessment hearing once the project is bid and assessment amounts are determined in early spring.
Theobald, WKHS engineer adds, “When doing a pavement project we always look at what utilities are underneath and that’s when we found that the sanitary sewer in that area is in poor condition. It has old clay, a couple services are displaced and there are cracked pipes. It needs to be fixed before we put a brand-new road on top of it.”
The existing pavement in the project area will be ground up and reclaimed. The base will be shaped and compacted to correct any soft or defective areas by excavating and replacing it with a mixture of new materials. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied onto all streets.
In the alley, existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new materials for the base. Curb and gutter along the west side of the alley will also be installed. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied on the alley. The existing clay sewer pipe will be replaced with PVC pipe, along with the installation of new fittings for the existing services and the connection of the new PVC pipe to existing services.
Construction is expected to begin next May with completion by the fall.
New logo design
The Wanamingo City Council awarded a contract to local graphic designer William C. Weigel Design to remake the city’s logo at its September meeting.
Once the legal agreements are made and the trademarks and final details are finished, the city will unveil the new design featuring a unique color scheme, different then neighboring cities. It will also have the ability to transfer easily onto different things like letterheads and shirts, to be used to promote the city.
The council has been considering a new logo for months. The city’s current logo design is 15 years old, and because of advances in technology, computers struggle to accommodate it. The current logo design has a log cabin in the foreground, the Wanamingo water tower in the background and the American flag to the right.
It has been a long-term goal of the council to complete the new logo design in time for it to be a part of the roundabout. While some councilors were interested in considering their options and gaining feedback from the community before making a final decision, City Administrator Michael Boulton urged the council to make a final decision.
At the August meeting, the council heard a design proposal from Mankato-based Lime Valley Advertising. At $4,800, Lime Valley’s bid came in slightly higher than the ultimately successful bid from Wanamingo-based designer William Weigel.
It also weighed a proposal from Lindsey Fulton to remake the logo. Trained as a paramedic, Fulton runs Blondie’s Butcher shop on the north end of town and also does graphic design work.
Fulton proposed several logo designs for the council to consider. Her proposed logos prominently featured the city’s water tower, which the council agreed was an appropriate symbol of the city. An amateur graphic design artist, Fulton’s proposal was less expensive but also more limited than the full branding remake proposed by Weigel and Lime Valley.
While Councilor Eric Dierks expressed concern over the price tag of the professionally done logo, the council voted unanimously to accept Weigel’s bid. The Wanamingo native began the process by consulting with the community before developing a final design in time to include with the roundabout.
“If we’re going to do this, let’s get it done right,” said Councilor Stuart Ohr.
The aftermath of the referendum failure
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District will begin to see the effects of the referendum failing in the upcoming year. The current operating levy lost a lot of its purchasing power due to inflation and legislative changes made after it was passed in 2013. To be more proactive, the district decided to put two questions on the ballot in the November election to revoke and replace the operating levy with a new deal that would give the district the ability to use the funds they have been missing out on. After the referendum failed, the district moved from proactive to reactive.
Moving forward into the 2020 election, if the school board decides to bring the operating levy onto the ballot, they could call it an expiring levy, K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta states.
The biggest impact of budget cuts lies within moderately declining enrollment, which has remained consistent over the years. If enrollment hasn’t increased one year from now, Pesta predicts that the district will need to look at programming. If the district brings the levy onto the ballot in 2020 and it passes, it will still take one year for the district to take advantage of those funds.
For the upcoming year, if a new levy is not put in play in November, there will be no change in state funding. At that point, officials say the district will have cut everything they can, which means K-W may begin cutting programs if the levy expires without getting renewed — class sizes may be limited and programs may be reduced.
In 2020, the district will need to make reductions in the administrative staff, and continue to look at the budget and operating levy for the next fiscal year. Officials say they will keep looking at configurations and costs to make things as efficient as they can, with a main goal of keeping reductions away from classrooms and activities.
Some items Pesta mentioned that may be up for review while looking at the budget are administrative staff, efficiency, possibly optional items, the security resource officer and activities without a high level of participation.
Pesta recommended the board look at the number of classes in September, instead of choosing staffing and predicting what the class sizes will look like in the spring.
After the referendum’s failure, the district decided to look at how to move forward. One reduction K-W might see is possibly keeping a part-time superintendent instead of eventually hiring a full-time one.
Pesta sees this as a good time to see if K-W can operate smoothly with a part-time superintendent as he leaves to become a superintendent in Hastings.
“The way the map comes together, we have to have local support,” Pesta said. “Otherwise we aren’t able to offer a quality educational program. Districts are either going to survive or thrive based on the local support they get.”
Using the new facilities at K-W
Since students and staff have had enough time working with new facility space over the last couple of months, Pesta predicts that they will begin using the facilities to the best of their ability.
They will start the new year with complete projects, with a majority of final corrections complete. The new commons area, featuring flexible learning sites, will continue the 21st century learning approach set in schools around the country, creating more similarities to the look of college campuses. Comfortable furniture will allow students to work outside of the classroom in study hall, group activities or areas where they can relax. It is important that they are comfortable and have access to the things they need, Pesta added.
The schools will continue to use the new facilities, like the commons area, new entrances, the fieldhouse, wrestling mat room, weight room, training room, locker rooms, the green room, auditorium, indoor castles and other improved areas.
K-W will also continue to work on creating student-driven opportunities for younger students. As younger students continue to take on more responsibility and learn what the coursework will lead to as they get older, officials expect they will realize there are a different level of expectations set for them. The transition begins with seventh- and eighth-graders, as it becomes less of staff and parents telling them what to do, and focusing more on what it will lead to as they continue to graduation.
One other event planned in terms of using the facilities will take place in the spring. K-W will host its first home track meet. Pesta said that is something to look forward to, as it is a big thing for the community, especially since the community can also use the new track through community education activities.
The biggest investment, Pesta said, is with the kids who help stabilize enrollment. If the schools develop relationships with students and their families, they have a better chance of staying in their home school district. Officials said the support at K-W begins as early as possible. The indoor playground castles allow children to get their exercise and burn energy when the weather does not permit them to be outside.
Pesta added the improvements have all been completed — with a couple minor projects contractors have to finish — on budget.
“There will even be something left over,” Pesta said. “It’s good to know the project was done and done on budget. The audit was just finished and all funds were used appropriately. The only thing left is for the contractors to finish up their corrective projects, at no cost to the district. After three years of a full-time job, I am excited to see the outcome.”