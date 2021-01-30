Life Saving Citation Award
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, on July 14, 2020 at 5:05 p.m., Acting Duty Sergeant (ADS) Detention Deputy Jon Stumm was helping Detention Deputy Justin Schmidt deliver meals in Special Management. When ADS Stumm arrived at cell D201, the door opened to give the male detainee a bag of food containing his supper. The detainee did not reply to ADS Stumm when he called out to him about his food. ADS Stumm determined this avoidance wasn’t uncommon in the Adult Detention Center; therefore, he finished delivering the other meals in D Unit.
After completion, ADS Stumm decided to return to cell D201 to check on this specific male detainee. Stumm requested Deputy Schmidt to come upstairs to check on the detainee with him. The detainee was facing the wall away from Schmidt and Stumm. He did not reply to their comments and commands yet again.
ADS Stumm knocked his keys on the metal desk attempting to wake or startle the detainee receiving no response from the detainee. Stumm moved around to the side of the bunk and noticed that the detainee had a sheet wrapped around his neck. Stumm kicked the bunk and the detainee started to grunt.
At this time, Deputy Schmidt quickly removed the sheet from around the detainee’s neck. The detainee began crying and stated he doesn’t want to live anymore and that it is too tough. Sgt. Wade Duffing entered the unit and came up to cell D201. Sgt. Duffing, Deputy Schmidt, and Stumm escorted the detainee to intake where he received closer attention from the ADC staff. A letter was found written by the detainee in which the contents suggested a plan for suicide.
Had Detention Deputy Stumm not recognized through training, experience, and instinct that something was wrong ultimately making him return to the detainee’s cell, if Detention Deputy Schmidt didn’t act quickly when recognizing what the detainee was doing inside the cell, the detainee likely would have succeeded in taking his own life. They are nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation for performing quick thinking on July 14, 2020. Moreover, a detainee but more importantly a citizen’s life was saved.