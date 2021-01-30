Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE TODAY FOLLOWED BY ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT... .Freezing drizzle will develop across central and southern Minnesota early this afternoon, and spread eastward across far western Wisconsin later this afternoon into this evening. A freezing rain will transition to light snow this evening. The light snow will then continue through tonight and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning. Icing amounts of a few hundredths to one tenth of an inch are possible along and south of Interstate 94 in Minnesota, with a trace to a few hundredths of an inch north of Interstate 94 and into western Wisconsin. In addition, snow accumulations will generally range from 1 to 2 inches, although isolated locations in western Wisconsin may receive near 3 inches of snow. The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Freezing precipitation expected, followed by snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&