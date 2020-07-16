Although the Rose Fest committee took as much time as possible to try and make the annual town festival happen, it couldn't avoid the inevitable.
Following the July 15 committee meeting, the group decided to err on the side of caution and cancel the event, known for bringing the community together.
Rose Fest Committee Chair Heather Kerr announced the cancellation with "great" disappointment through the Rose Fest Facebook page.
"With public health experts recommending the cancellation or postponement of large public gatherings, it is our responsibility to accept and follow the guidelines in order to keep our community healthy and safe," stated Kerr in the post.
While a majority of the main events like the grand parade, citywide garage sales, 5K, car show and street dance have been canceled, there will still be some events to look forward to.
Kerr says the medallion hunt will still go on as planned, with the first clue making its appearance in the Kenyon Leader July 29. Additional details about the hunt are being worked out by organizers. Although the citywide garage sales typically held during the three-day Boulevard of Roses festival, Kerr says anyone is able to host their own garage sale whenever they would like to, however they cannot use the Rose Fest logo for advertisement or any other purposs.
Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte confirmed the library will still host book sales Aug. 21 and 22 in the City Hall Council Chambers next door, as they are able to aide by state guidelines and control how many people are inside the Chambers at one time. DVDs, CDs, and gently used books can be dropped off at the library during regular hours.
Events requiring a permit from the city like the street dance and the parade were canceled at the July city council meeting due to concerns with liability. Although the city is covered for holding events with up to 250 people, it would be difficult to enforce social distancing measures during those two events, and for the parade, keeping track of how many people are attending would prove to be tricky to control.
At the Kenyon Muni, Manager Matt Bartel said the outdoor area will be slightly extended, but not out into the street as previously decided at the city council meeting. Considering the cancellation of the majority of the popular events, Bartel said they didn't see the need for extra space and costs.
Several council members reflected on the difficulty of making those decisions, but ultimately, they hope the community understands their reasoning.
Dan Rechtzigel said the council would like to open as much as they can and they are also wanting to do as much as they can, but they also need to recognize/abide by the guidelines.
Added Rechtzigel, "We're doing what we can and we hope people understand that."
In terms of the cancellations of gatherings and events in towns, Tom Gard said it breaks his heart thinking of the amount of things that have been affected by the pandemic.
"I hope that the day happens very soon where we can get back to normal and have our small town events and our history," said Gard.
Looking ahead to next year
One positive aspect, Kerr says, is the committee will have additional time to plan something bigger, and brainstorm to create newer events to be able to offer to a variety of all ages and celebrate next year's 20th annual Rose Fest celebration.
"We'll have a good amount of money, we're very appreciative of companies who continue to give donations year after year, and the people that support them," said Kerr. "It's difficult, because some people leave town and there's conflicting events with the Steele County Fair, but every other weekend is another city festival."
Looking ahead to next year's festival in terms of the car show, Kerr said they are in need of someone to take over the organizing one of the most successful events during Rose Fest. Going forward, the previous car show organizer, who Kerr said has done a "fantastic" job, has decided to step down, so the committee is looking for someone to take that over. In general, Kerr said they are always open to volunteers who are willing to help with planning/making events possible.
Kerr, who's been chair of the celebration for 10 years or better, enjoys the aspect of Rose Fest bringing the community together.
"I like to see that, it's positive and can bring people in town that maybe haven't been to Kenyon, and may see something they like," said Kerr.
However, that was just one of several ideas around the discussion that brought concerns of bringing in people from other areas, and additional issues that could arise by hosting a large gathering. Especially with festivals and events around the area canceled, the risk was too great, and it's a risk the committee, made of local volunteers, didn't want to liable for.
"Everyone was in agreement, like 'yeah we're totally disappointed,' but in hindsight, we knew this would happen even though we tried and held it out as long as we could," said Kerr.
In terms of feedback from the community, Kerr said she is ver" pleased with the positivity of those commenting on the Facebook post, as everyone has been very understanding, although let down.