Stumbling upon a post from Mari Hougen-Eitzman this spring in the Northfield Happenings Facebook group looking to raise funds to trap, neuter and return feral cats is what Ali Bossmann calls a “divine occurrence.”
Bossmann recalls tearing up out of gratitude and commenting online something to the effect of, “Hi! Who are you and why haven’t we met?!” followed by sending her a lot information about the population of cats in Nerstrand. Bossmann and Hougen-Eitzman, both Nerstrand residents, have since joined forces to TNR the feral cats in town. They describe their efforts as a great way to decrease local cat populations over time and provide medical help to cats that would not receive it otherwise.
According to Bossmann, a female cat has the ability to produce up to 100 kittens in seven years. TNR helps by stopping the unheeded multiplication and the male cats from fighting over females in heat. Though some may advocate for killing feral cats to solve this problem, Bossmann says it is not only illegal, but cats are territorial animals so removing one will just invite others to move in and continue multiplying due to the shelter or food source. By fixing and returning them, the cats protect that specific area and their resources, and discourage others from moving in.
Hougen-Eitzman, who started the initiative after learning more about the importance of spaying and neutering from the “Kitten Lady” on social media, explains the cats are first live-trapped and then checked to make sure they are feral and do not belong to someone. That is done by looking for an ear tip, evaluating their demeanor and seeing if they will eat in front of humans. The cats are then driven to either the Golden Valley Humane Society where it will do the surgery for free through its TNR program or to a local vet clinic. Since the Humane Society only takes in a few cats at a time and it’s a long drive, she says bringing cats to a local veterinarian is much more sustainable and efficient.
Hougen-Eitzman says that’s primarily what money raised on their GoFundMe page covers.
Once surgery is completed, cats are released to the area where they were found as wild animals can’t be brought to already overloaded shelters. Over time, she says, this process will address the root of the problem.
Hougen-Eitzman considers herself a cat/animal lover, and says this effort something that’s has long been on her radar. She’s especially enjoyed finding others who are equally passionate about for caring for cats and animals.
“This is a really cool community in Minnesota,” Hougen-Eitzman said of Nerstrand. “I’m sure it exists around the country too. I care a lot about animals, and it’s nice to feel like I’m helping them in an important and effective way.”
For Bossmann, who has history of caring for community cats during below zero weather. She began noticing community cats ready to give birth and other feral/stray/community cats roaming around and frequenting area where they could easily find scraps. Bossmann admitted that she had her hands full, worried about them all in the winter, feared further procreation and feline deaths.
Bossmann, too, describes herself as someone with a deep appreciation for animals. Growing up on a farm, she remembers cats being thought of as a “necessary nuisance,” valuable for controlling the rodent population but not much more. Despite that, she’s tamed many farm cats and kittens and loved other animals she encountered.
She began feeding and setting water out for what started as a few outside kittens abandoned by their mother. Now it has grown to a few regular community cats, friendly outside cats and the feral cats that typically come when humans are not around, as well as the ones that have already been trapped, neutered and returned.
Since she lives directly in the middle of Nerstrand, Bossmann not only cares for the cats but she also traps them. Since there is a limited number of open neutering spots at the Animal Humane Society, she works with Hougen-Eitzman to coordinate times to trap and transport the animals to and from appointments, along with after care and holding areas, fundraising opportunities and ideas.
Typically, Bossmann says she sets the traps out and sees what’s caught in next morning. She releases any that have already been fixed, loads the rest in her Jeep and drops them off for Hougen-Eitzman on her way to work in the morning.
This act of service and knowing that they are really doing something positive to change the lives of those cats, and help the community, has become almost a “hobby” for Bossmann, though trying at times.
“Despite that and the time, resources and funding issues it truly has brought a lot of joy to myself and my family’s life,” she said.
Bossmann’s children both love learning and helping out. She finds that there are some great lessons to be taught and learned from this work. She says its a great moment when she catches a glimpse of one of their previously fixed ferals sneaking over for some food and seeing that they’re healthy and thriving, or when socializing a kitten from a feral mother. And there’s that moment she knows that they realize they are safe, won’t be hurt and that she will care for them.
She is appreciative of the generosity of some of their neighbors who have been willing to loan them traps and carriers, and also given permission to put traps on their property. That kind of community helpfulness and interaction is what Bossmann says makes Nerstrand so great. In particular, Bossmann said they will always be thankful for Julie Holter Marvets from Furball Farms in Faribault and Cathy and Debb from Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota and their wealth of information and advice.
“Both have generously assisted in our effort in numerous ways. We will always be thankful to them,” said Bossmann.