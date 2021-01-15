Historic preservationists, in a report on Kenyon's historic Gunderson House, found that though the 1895 Queen Anne structure is in good condition overall, it could use repairs common to buildings of that age.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing provided a summary of the report at the Jan. 12 Kenyon City Council meeting, noting that the "treatment standard" recommended for the property was preservation through maintaining and repairing existing historic materials, as well as retaining what has changed over time. Numerous recommendations to exterior and interior elements were included in the report, which will help guide future improvements and grant applications.
The city received a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office to complete the comprehensive study, which Vahlsing said paid for more than half the cost.
It found a preserved example of Queen Anne Style architecture, which often features asymmetrical structures with more than one story, and usually has a large wrap-around porch. External surfaces often feature multiple materials like stone, brick or wood. Queen Anne architecture structures typically have towers and turrets found on a building's front corner, according to study.com. The report also noted that the home's namesake, Martin Gunderson, was a prominent figure in the community, found the garage was added after 1933 and added accessibility interventions would destroy the historic integrity of the home.
Architectural recommendations were classified by type and location as follows:
• Exterior grading — adjust the grade to slope away from the foundation to avoid water getting into the basement level
• Wood siding and porch — repaint the wood siding, hand sand and repaint second level porch
• Main roof: surface rust removal and repaint as needed
• Garage roof: no repairs needed
• Chimney: replace damaged brick and tuck pointing with similar mortar
• Fire protection — install a new system with detectors in each room
• Basement level, footings — the concrete block below the columns in the storage room should be replaced with new concrete spread footings
• Heating, cooling, ventilation, furnace and boiler — update the ductwork and furnace and/or install a supplementary energy efficient boiler to utilize existing radiators; existing window A/C units should be hard wired or plugged in inside if they are to remain
• Knob and tube, wiring and outlets — abandon the knob and tube in place in the basement and attic and install new cables to feed switches and light fixtures; replace switches that are unable to make quick contacts; ground outlets and replace outlets in the kitchen with GFCI type
• Plumbing: piping and water heater — galvanized and waste piping is recommended to be replaced; the kitchen sink should also be replaced and any abandoned fixtures removed to eliminate risk of water leaks; a water heater replacement should be considered within the next five to 10 years
• Main level interior: plaster ceilings — repair the plaster to match existing materiality to avoid further delamination (where material fractures into layers) and preserve the aesthetic
• Second level interior: plaster ceilings and tile — repair plaster ceilings and repair and stabilize tiles on the bathroom walls and floor
The report indicates the city's next steps are to apply for grants for historic buildings and grants to improve HVAC for historic museums to preserve artifacts. Vahlsing said the city's Historical Preservation Committee met and looked over the report in October and again most recently in January. Their next step will be to meet with the Kenyon Historical Society to start talking about projects, physical improvements and which of those are top priority.
Council Member/HPC member Dan Rechtzigel added the HPC would also like the Historical Society to meet with Vahlsing and look at their next steps, pursue grants and get some of those needs taken care of.