Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan told those in attendance at the school's May 12 Choir Concert that despite the challenges of the last 14 months, that the arts are alive and well at K-W.
Ryan commended teachers and students for for their resiliency and bringing back live performances. Both middle school and high school band and choir students were able to perform live to the community May 12-13, after quite some time.
K-W Band Director Claire Larson said of the live performances, "It's been over a year and half, it was really needed and it feels so good."
Both Larson and K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher are grateful for the integrity and support of the community, as it also reflects back into the work ethic, engagement, passion and integrity of the students. Larson described the good feeling of being able to pull off the live performances while in a global pandemic, amongst fragmented rehearsals and many students in and out of quarantine.
"Tonight I am celebrating the tenacity of our students to continue focusing on self-improvement," Larson wrote in a Facebook post to K-W Band group members. "I also am proud that all these students (amid challenging times) embraced the inherent challenges of playing an instrument. There has been a lot learned this year — in music and in life."
Schumacher, too, was excited for the concerts.
"Of all the things affected by the pandemic, choir was arguably the hardest hit. At its core, choir is about bringing our voices — ourselves — together! A challenge to say the least with distance learning, hybrid, quarantines, 6-feet distancing and masks. But these kids did not allow these challenges to be road blocks — they dug in, they put themselves out there, they took on these challenges and continued to grow. The fact we were able to perform was incredible, and they did a great job!," Schumacher wrote in a Facebook post .
Though the school year has had some difficult moments, in looking at the next leaders of the high school choirs, Schumacher said the future is very bright. She also thanked the community for its support, which is crucial to the district's thriving music department.
Schumacher and Larson gave senior music students a gift to enjoy for years to come. A music garden, completed with donated plants rocks, dirt, trees and/or benches, was dedicated to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music class of 2021. Inside the park is a plaque that reads: "This garden was planted in your honor during the dark days of the pandemic. Trusting in the truth of nature, we knew that life would spring anew. Your legacy lives on in the firm roots you've planted in Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Program," along with a quote from Maya Angelou: "I can be exchanged by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it."