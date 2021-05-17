Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan told those in attendance at the school's May 12 Choir Concert that despite the challenges of the last 14 months, that the arts are alive and well at K-W. 

Seniors

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior band students, pictured from left, front, Katie Van Epps, Brianna Ryan, Michael Pliscott, Band Director Claire Larson, Caroline Doehling, Aisha Ramirez and Sierra Belcher. Back, Bray Olson, Logan Thompson, Shane Cooper, Tanner Angelstad, Alec Johnson, Luke Berg and Seth Kyllo. (Photo courtesy of Claire Larson)

Ryan commended teachers and students for for their resiliency and bringing back live performances. Both middle school and high school band and choir students were able to perform live to the community May 12-13, after quite some time. 

K-W Band Director Claire Larson said of the live performances, "It's been over a year and half, it was really needed  and it feels so good."

Both Larson and K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher are grateful for the integrity and support of the community, as it also reflects back into the work ethic, engagement, passion and integrity of the students. Larson described the good feeling of being able to pull off the live performances while in a global pandemic, amongst fragmented rehearsals and many students in and out of quarantine. 

"Tonight I am celebrating the tenacity of our students to continue focusing on self-improvement," Larson wrote in a Facebook post to K-W Band group members. "I also am proud that all these students (amid challenging times) embraced the inherent challenges of playing an instrument. There has been a lot learned this year — in music and in life."

Donated benches

Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher, left, and Band Director Claire Larson sit on one of the donated benches in the Music Garden. After putting out a request to the community, Amy Eastman Husbyn and her sons answered the Music Department's call. All are encouraged to spend their time in this area to enjoy a cup of coffee or lunch. (Photo courtesy of Claire Larson) 

Schumacher, too, was excited for the concerts. 

"Of all the things affected by the pandemic, choir was arguably the hardest hit. At its core, choir is about bringing our voices — ourselves — together! A challenge to say the least with distance learning, hybrid, quarantines, 6-feet distancing and masks. But these kids did not allow these challenges to be road blocks — they dug in, they put themselves out there, they took on these challenges and continued to grow. The fact we were able to perform was incredible, and they did a great job!," Schumacher wrote in a Facebook post . 

Though the school year has had some difficult moments, in looking at the next leaders of the high school choirs, Schumacher said the future is very bright. She also thanked the community for its support, which is crucial to the district's thriving music department. 

Ray and Bryan

Kenyon-Wanamingo middle school choir students had the opportunity to share the stage with the legendary Ray Sands. Pictured with Sands, left, is his seventh-grade grandson Bryan Jacobsen. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schumacher)

Schumacher and Larson gave senior music students a gift to enjoy for years to come. A music garden, completed with donated plants rocks, dirt, trees and/or benches,  was dedicated to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music class of 2021. Inside the park is a plaque that reads: "This garden was planted in your honor during the dark days of the pandemic. Trusting in the truth of nature, we knew that life would spring anew. Your legacy lives on in the firm roots you've planted in Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Program," along with a quote from Maya Angelou: "I can be exchanged by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it." 

 

SPIRIT OF THE COMMUNITY

From Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Director Claire Larson after the high school and middle school live performances:

"Aside from the pictorial and written reviews in Facebook there are some incredible side stories that speak to the spirit of our community.

Did you know?

• We had crews of band and choir kids on both nights not only setting up and striking our 'outdoors' set up, but also filling in on parts that were missing due to quarantined kids. Such selfless and helpful high school students.

• Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander spent an hour on Wednesday afternoon helping with sound checks and tech stuff! Such an incredible gift he is to our city.

• On Wednesday at our high school concert we heard there was a a "pay it forward" trend going at one of our food trucks — Blondies. One person would pay for the person behind them and so on and so forth! This extended for 20+ orders and ended up wrapping into Thursday night's concert with people continuing to pay it forward.

• About a month ago — we had started to see our senior music garden in full bloom. Many staff and students would spend their lunch hours out there and be refreshed by the signs of spring. We asked if anyone had any benches that they would like to donate. Last night Amy Husbyn and her two sons delivered two beautiful benches for us to use this spring and summer. We certainly encourage the students, staff and community to come and enjoy the music garden.

Community is alive and well in the towns of Kenyon and Wanamingo. This is what makes K-W a special place!"

