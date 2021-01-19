An Owatonna man, who posted on social media that he wanted to kill law enforcement at the Minnesota Capitol, is in federal custody after allegedly selling a firearm to an undercover federal agent.
Dayton Charles Sauke, 22, was taken into federal custody in a Faribault business parking lot Friday and was charged Tuesday with possession of an unregistered firearm. His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday before Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz in U.S. District Court.
According to the allegations in the criminal complaint, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was notified on July 30 by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office that a confidential informant had come forward with information that Sauke was selling narcotics and engaged in manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license. The ATF agent was provided screenshots of Sauke’s Snapchat social media account where he offered a manufactured firearm for sale.
On Dec. 6, an ATF special agent acting undercover, sent Sauke a friend request on Snapchat using an undercover profile, which Sauke accepted, according to the report. The agent recorded several posts made by Sauke that were consistent with manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, as well as using and dealing drugs.
On Dec. 26, Sauke posted pictures of what he represented to be a “sawn-off” shotgun. According to the criminal complaint, Sauke began making posts that were violent in nature on Jan. 5, including a post on Jan. 12 threatening to kill law enforcement at the Minnesota State Capitol the following weekend. Evidence shows Sauke made a post the same day calling for the murder of all politicians.
On Jan. 15, two undercover ATF agents met with Sauke in the parking lot of a business in Faribault and purchased from him a privately made firearm for $1,500. Sauke discussed with the undercover agents the cost for manufacturing additional firearms and claimed to have sold 120 “glocks” in 2020. The undercover agents agreed to purchase two additional firearms from Sauke and paid him $900 toward the purchases, according to the criminal complaint.
Sauke was taken into custody once the controlled purchase was completed. His vehicle was towed by the Faribault Police Department and a federal search warrant recovered a short barreled shotgun on the rear floorboard. Federal law requires shotguns with reduced barrels and overall lengths (often referred to as “sawed-off” or “short-barreled” shotguns) to be registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The shotgun was not registered to Sauke.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the ATF, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Investigations Unit and the Cannon River Drug Task Force.
