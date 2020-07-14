Since beginning his tenure July 1, Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent/Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen has been getting acclimated with the local communities.
The former superintendent/elementary principal of Lyle Public Schools filled the positions of Kenyon-Wanamingo School’s Interim Superintendent David Thompson and Elementary Principal Katy Scheurman.
Boysen says he’s already met and established relationships with school resource officer, Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Sjoblom, as well as with staff, community members and some parents. During his first week on the job, he enjoyed eating at two of Wanamingo’s restaurants and visited Blondie’s Butcher Shop to mingle and get to know the community. Next up, he plans to get acquainted with the city of Kenyon while continuing to meet parents and community members, and putting more names to faces.
“I love meeting people, my office is always open,” said Boysen. “I like to meet people in person.”
Thompson has helped make Boysen’s transition as smooth as possible in the weeks before July 1, by keeping him up to speed with the budget, transportation, staffing logistics and building logistics. Boysen feels he already knows he has the support of the staff due to Thompson’s leadership, his ability to share his knowledge with Boysen and confidence needed to “steer the ship.” Due to his extensive knowledge and experience as a superintendent, Boysen sees Thompson as “truly one of the best.”
“He took me under his wing … I’ve never had that before, my other jobs I’ve had I walked in blind,” said Boysen. “Now at least I have a nice playbook and it’s very clear everyone is on the same page. I’ve noticed very quickly that the staff are eager to help … we [at K-W] are very blessed to have an experienced staff with a lot of knowledge.”
As someone who considers himself a “pretty visible guy,” not being able be around children and having them outside the classroom for four months is difficult. That one-on-one time with students is something Boysen finds vital to a successful elementary school principal and superintendent.
Working relationships
Although filling both roles is challenging, Boysen, who has taken on the challenge for three years, looks confidently at beginning year four.
The main challenge of the dual roles, Boysen says; is wearing both hats at the same time. For example like mentoring teachers in the field and being visible to them, giving them a sense of knowing someone is there for them, while being active with the kids. Boysen says he will not be found as a “cocoon,” in his office, as he prefers being visible to students. He likes going into classrooms to read to students, while also taking time as a superintendent to answer calls and address the needs of the district.
“It’s a balancing act, but it can be done,” said Boysen of filling both positions. “I’ve done it successfully for three years. We’ll make it happen, I’m very confident and I have a supportive staff.”
In terms of goals for the district, Boysen says the number one goal is to get the district be “financially sound” by passing an operating levy in the fall.
In a normal year, it’s difficult to pass a levy and Boysen says it’ll be even harder to do during a pandemic, meaning everyone will have to chip in and help out. The next goal would be getting kids in the building safely and addressing mental health, something K-W School Board members expressed to Boysen during his job interview in May. Boysen predicts there will be mixed emotions as students face a whole six months without any traditional formalized instruction if students are fully immersed in the school.
However, in some way, students will be in the schools, so it will need to be addressed, regardless of the type of learning that will be chosen by state officials. Boysen said it’s also important to make sure students are arriving to school safely, maintaining their health and learning is taking place. Another one of Boysen’s goals for the district is to be fully staffed and meeting the needs of all individuals, including those most vulnerable.
Increasing enrollment is one other goal Boysen intends to focus on. He believes it will take some branding and a continuing to let others know what K-W is, as well as finding out why those specific students left for other districts and coming up withways to make families realize K-W is a “premier” educational provider for the area.
A memorable piece of advice Boysen has taken with him from previous districts is that whether it’s a pandemic or financial; structural or staffing concerns, it’s “truly” a community effort, meaning everyone’s in it together. The role of the public school has evolved so much over the last 10, 20 years, Boysen indicates, and he believes a lot of people didn’t notice that change until the pandemic. That’s one good thing Boysen notes has come from the pandemic, as the community should note that the public school system services many roles in the community, not only as a place for education, but also as a shelter in times of need or a place to feed people. This, Boysen predicts, will help everyone see the multiple roles of the public school and help promote the operating levy, as the community sees “firsthand,” the vital role of public schools.
“It’s more than a learning institution, even though that’s our primary mission,” said Boysen. “Look how the district stepped up to provide community education programs, day care for children of first responders, this should be an eye-opening experience for everyone. Our beloved teachers were completely flipped around in their learning environment, something that’s never been done in the history of Minnesota. We need to invest and see the positive effects our public schools have on our community, it’s amazing what they’ve done. I’m amazed at what we’re able to do.”
One big thing to focus on, Boysen says, is partnering with parents, being transparent and having that working relationship with them, because without parent involvement, it’s difficult for students to learn.
In terms of the uncertainty created by the pandemic, Boysen encourages everyone to be patient, have faith in their leaders and trust the process, even if it may be difficult at times.
“Teachers and staff will do everything we can to make sure school will open safely, but we also have to adhere to guidelines that’ll be handed down to us,” said Boysen. “There’s not a lot of local control, we are being told what to do at the state and federal level. Just know I’ll be a good steward, answer questions and be as transparent as possible. I’m here with everybody, we’re all in this together, we’ll get through it and just trust the process.”