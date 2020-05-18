Last week, Minnesota’s legislature overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by local Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, to crack down on the growing issue of elder financial abuse.
Under the new law, banks, credit unions and other financial services providers will have the legal protections necessary to halt individual financial transactions for up to 15 days if they believe that fraud or financial abuse may have occurred.
Nationwide, reporting on cases of elder financial abuse is limited, according to the National Council on Aging. Depending on how they are calculated, estimates run anywhere from $2.9 billion to more than $36 billion.
Estimates vary so greatly because, according to the National Adult Protective Services, just 1 out of every 44 cases of elder financial abuse are ever reported. Seniors are tantalizing targets for scammers because they hold about a third of all U.S. wealth. While financial abuse targeting seniors and other vulnerable adults has been an issue for decades, the development of spoofed email addresses and phone numbers have made it harder for seniors to detect fraud.
Local police have warned area residents that they need to be very aware of the threat and respond with extreme caution to any requests for money or personal information, even if the request purports to come from a trusted figure.
That warning was underscored in December, when Pastor Paul Rieger of Faribault’s Trinity Lutheran Church reported such a scam. According to Rieger, a phisher used an email account similar to his to ask for ebay gift cards from unsuspecting church members.
As a result, the issue has come to the top of local bankers' minds, and they made sure to raise it at roundtable meetings with local Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Senate Commerce Committee Chair Gary Dahms last fall.
Vogel, a longtime community banker, said that while existing law included certain protections for bank, it was written in a subjective and unclear manner. By acting too aggressively, banks could open themselves up to legal action, which discouraged them from acting at all.
With DFLers in the House Majority, the bill was introduced in the lower chamber by Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth. Schultz, a University of Minnesota-Duluth economics professor, asked Vogel to help write the bill because of his deep background in banking.
Vogel said that he saw the horrific costs of elder financial abuse over his years in banking. In particular, he recalled one senior who came to his office in tears, his retirement savings gone after falling prey to a scam artist.
“He came into my office, and he was trembling,” Vogel recalled. “He said, ‘We were planning on this money, but my wife got fleeced.’ He didn’t know what to do.”
Vogel said that at many small community banks, bankers and tellers know their customers personally. As a result, they often instinctively know when something isn’t right — now, they’ll have the ability to act on those instincts.
The bill passed the House on May 18 with an overwhelming, bipartisan margin of 126-8. Its Senate companion, sponsored by Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, passed on May 4 by a unanimous vote.
State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, joined colleagues on both sides of the aisle in praising the measure, saying that he believes it will help local community bankers protect their customers from the kinds of scams that have increased at disturbing rates.
“A lot of times, telemarketers get into getting people to agree to scams or find other ways to tap into a senior’s account,” said Jasinski. “This provides a safety net for our seniors.”
The measure also won praise from financial groups like the Minnesota Bankers Association. State Bank of Faribault President John Carlander said he believes it will provide major protections for both banks and their customers in the fight against financial abuse.
“Now we can do something to intercede and ensure funds don’t inappropriately leave their account,” Carlander said.