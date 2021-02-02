As the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District begins planning for the 2021-22 school year budget, there is a great deal of uncertainty as to what the future holds as the effects of the second operating levy failure set in.
The district has already began making cuts to its programming, in addition to the reductions made last year. At the Jan. 25 K-W School Board meeting, the board terminated its contract with Goodhue County Sheriff for the Security Resource Officer effective June 30 and closed the Knights Kids learning center in Kenyon effective the second week in February.
The Knights Kids changes reduces expenditures by about $54,000 and the termination of the SRO allows $42,891 for 2021-22 and $49,123 for 2022-23 to be reallocated.
Last month, the board also agreed to add a $14,000 annual salary cap for the entire seven-member board, a roughly $10,000 decrease depending on the number of meetings held this year.
Reductions in programming
The district must approve the upcoming year’s budget by June 30, the end of the school’s fiscal year.
Finance Committee/Board member Tonya Craig said several things are working against the district. For example, the loss of 30 students to homeschooling/moving to another district, which mean a reduction of roughly $200,000 in state funding. Along with that is revenue lost due to sports activities and events the district would normally have but weren’t able to COVID-19.
To stay out of statutory operating debt, the district has to improve its reserves by the end of this fiscal year, June 30, 2021. When a district spends more money than it takes in and reaches a percentage of debt as defined by state statute, it enters what’s known as statutory operating debt and by law must adhere to years of severe budget restrictions. If those restrictions are not followed, it risks losing state aid.
Some areas K-W Superintendent Bryan Boysen and the administration team will continue to look at are extra programming opportunities, vendors and activities transportation. Craig said the activity shuttle will have to be reviewed in the near future, since the district is losing from $800 to almost $1,500 a month on the service.
“That’s another thing that unfortunately could be cut,” said Craig at the meeting. “Sorry to be the doom and gloom, but this is our reality.”
Board member Marilyn Syverson, who also sits on the Finance Committee, added the reason items like the activity shuttle could be cut is because it’s a controllable finance.
“It comes down to staff and transportation,” said Syverson. “There will be more tough conversations coming.”
The board also approved a resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions.
“These are decisions administration doesn’t take lightly. We are actively looking at systemic programming and sustainability. The proof is in the pudding, data doesn’t lie,” said Boysen. “If there’s a grade level with three sections and the enrollment projection shows numbers are trending downward, I’d be looking at laying off a teacher.”
These reductions are in addition to those made last year: cutting the supply budget, raising event admissions/passes prices, eliminating athletic trainer coverage during some sporting events, eliminating co-op transportation of students in sports with other schools and approving custodial restructure. Combining the superintendent/elementary principal position was another reduction the board approved.
Reallocating funds
The district had a three-year contract with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for Deputy Jeff Sjoblom to serve as the district’s security resource officer. As a superintendent, Boysen said he recommended the board approve the contract termination so the district can reallocate the funds to other areas in need.
“This is not a subject or topic I take lightly, I’m a proud supporter of law enforcement,” said Boysen. “This is a proactive measure, as I’m looking at every dollar spent on how we can spend it in other areas. This is something we can certainly revisit in the future if the levy passes this fall, we receive an anonymous donation or other circumstance.”
Craig asked Boysen what the coverage hours looked like in Wanamingo, since the Kenyon site has the Kenyon Police Department active in the community. Boysen said there is generally a deputy in the area, though it could take longer for a deputy to respond depending on their location in the county.
Board member AJ Lindell questioned if the amount of time the security officer is in building was factored into the decision.
Though unable to provide those exact statistics, Boysen said the SRO spends most of his day in Kenyon, goes to the elementary school in the morning and Kenyon the rest of the day, while simultaneously running errands for the county and going on other calls. He believes the SRO termination won’t reduce the district’s safety net, and found it more important that the district reallocate those funds now.
Concerned about making a vote against safety when safety seems paramount, Board member Ben Bakken wasn’t on board with having two different plans for both schools.
Syverson asked Bakken to abstain from voting since he is related to the current SRO. Bakken said his vote wouldn’t change no matter who the SRO was. Syverson responded saying she would love to have an SRO in both buildings, but that is likely not to happen until the district’s finical situation changes.
Finding it important for everyone to realize this is a decision no one wants to make, Board member Debb Paquin said they don’t really have a choice.
“We’ve made this SRO a priority for a lot of years,” said Paquin. “I hope in the near future we can get additional funding from the state via community vote and we can bring them back, because we all feel better when there’s someone in the building watching out for our kids all the time.”
The resolution to terminate the SRO contract effective June 30 was approved in a 5 to 1 vote, with Lindell opposed and Bakken abstaining.