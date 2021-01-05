When Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy Jen Hofschulte read an article about departments in the Twin Cities having success with its camera registration programs, she passed the idea on to the Sheriff's Office.
"We are always looking for innovative and cost effective ways to prevent and solve crimes," said Hofschulte of the implementation of the program in the county.
In the past, when criminal activity occurred, deputies had to search on foot to identify private cameras in an area they believed may have evidence, and then make multiple trips to retrieve recorded footage from the cameras' owners, such as stores, gas stations, etc. The department's new camera registry enables owners of security cameras to register their cameras' locations, creating a map for deputies. And because police work often requires quick action, making a list of available cameras a real timesaver.
At no time do will deputies have control over camera systems, and camera owners can deny the deputies access to the footage at any time.
In September, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office rolled out the program in Wanamingo and to the entire county Nov. 3. Hofschulte said her goal was to have the program up and running before the holiday season to try and curb the typical increase package thefts they usually see this time of year.
Hofschulte, who also serves as the community engagement coordinator, said the program costs the county nothing as all programs they use for it are free and now that the program is up and running, the time commitment is minimal, with about one hour per week used for data entry.
Since there are so many different camera options and so many different needs, Hofschulte said the the Sheriff's Office does not recommend a certain type of camera over another. However, it does offer a free program called a Home Premise Survey, in which Hofschulte visits residents and explains how to make their property safer and less of a target for criminals.
A part of this survey, Hofschulte says, is to discuss cameras and different systems and protocols people should consider to find the right one for them. The survey takes about 30 minutes, and does not require a deputy to enter anyone's home to complete the survey. Residents of Goodhue County can sign up for the home premise survey by contacting Hofschulte at 651-267-2869.
Even if residents do not have cameras to register for this program, Hofschulte encourages them to talk to their neighbors about it.
"Part of the success of this program is to deter crime which can only happen if everyone (including criminals) knows about it," added Hofschulte.
The ins and outs of the camera registry program
According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office website, the following questions provide more information on what the program consists of:
Q: How does the security camera registry program work?
A: The camera registry is a way for the Sheriff’s Office to easily locate the nearest cameras in the vicinity, while conducting an investigation. In the past, when criminal activity occurred, Deputies had to search on foot to identify private cameras in an area, and then make multiple trips to retrieve recorded footage from the cameras' owners, such as stores, gas stations, etc. The camera registry enables camera owners to register their camera's locations quickly and easily online, creating a map of camera locations for the Deputies.
Q: When I register my cameras, can the Sheriff’s Office remotely access my cameras?
A: No. Registering your cameras simply means the Sheriff’s Office will know where your cameras are in case there is a criminal incident. They have no direct access to your cameras and will only use the registry to contact you to request footage in the event of an incident in your vicinity.
Q: Who can access the camera map?
A: Only authorized law enforcement users have access to the camera registry map in their jurisdiction.
Q: Is there any cost associated with registering my cameras?
A: No. Registering cameras does not require any hardware, fees or subscriptions. This is a public safety utility provided to the public by the county, which makes it very easy for the deputy to send a digital footage request to a camera owner, and for the owner to fulfill that request without an actual necessary visit.
Q: How to unsubscribe from the camera registry, and change or delete your information
A: You may contact the Deputy Hofschulte at the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at any time to unsubscribe.
Q: Is my camera information subject to a disclosure in a public data request?
A: No. Your camera registry data is classified as protected non-public data and is only accessible by authorized users of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office system.